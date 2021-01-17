What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: January 18th to 24th, 2021

A very quiet week of new releases awaits on Netflix US with only a handful of top new titles to mention. Here’s a look at everything currently scheduled to hit Netflix between January 18th and January 24th, 2021.

Next week we should be hearing more about what’s set to hit Netflix in February 2021. We’d also expect it to be fairly announcement heavy given Netflix is doing their quarterly earnings call on Tuesday.

The White Tiger (2021)

Coming to Netflix: Friday, January 22nd

Netflix’s big movie of the week is The White Tiger which will star Priyanka Chopra and is already receiving rave reviews thanks to those who got their hands on the movie early.

The crime drama follows an Indian driver who is attempting to get to the top of the food chain having been a poor driver for much of his life.

Sightless (2020)

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday, January 20th

Among the several licensed movie pickups this week Sightless is on top of our most anticipated list. Featuring Madelaine Petsch, the thriller is about a girl who is blind after a horrific attack but finds that her attacker has returned to cause her more terror.

Fate: The Winx Saga (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Friday, January 22nd

Coming to Netflix at the end of the week is one of the biggest new teen dramas has planned for 2021. Although the series has already picked up plenty of flack for desecrating the source material (a Nickelodeon animated series), we’ll get to see for ourselves on Friday how it plays out.

Here’s what you can expect from the series:

“The coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence.”

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 18th

Homefront (2013)

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 19th

Hello Ninja (Season 4) N

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 20th

Daughter From Another Mother / Madre solo hay dos (Season 1) N

Sightless (2020)

Spycraft (Season 1) N

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 21st

Call My Agent! (Season 4) N

Friendsgiving / Dinner With Friends (2020)

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 22nd

Blown Away (Season 2) N

Busted! (Season 3) N

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Season 1)

Fate: The Winx Saga (Season 1) N

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Season 2) N

So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! / Salir del ropero (2021) N

The White Tiger (2021) N

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 23rd

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) N

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.