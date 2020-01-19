What’s Coming to Netflix This Week (January 20th – January 26th)

Welcome to your weekly preview of what’s coming to Netflix where we’ll be running you through every title that’s currently scheduled to release on Netflix between January 20th, 2020 to January 26th. This week is showing up all red as the week is absolutely dominated by new Netflix Originals.

As we mentioned, except for a couple of titles that are mostly foreign, most of this week’s titles are Netflix Originals. That’s likely because Netflix just got a bunch of third-party titles over the past week. This week we’re also expecting to learn a more complete list of what’s coming to Netflix in February 2020 but we already have a few of the titles announced here.

As always, here’s a few highlights then we’ll move onto the full preliminary list of what’s coming to Netflix this week:

October Faction (Season 1)

Netflix Release Date: Thursday, January 23rd

Based on the comic series of the same name, October Faction is about a retired monster-hunter and his family.

The only worry we have for October Faction is that it may get overshadowed by the impending release of Locke and Key that’s due out in early February.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Part 3)

Netflix Release Date: Friday, January 24th

We’re headed back to Greendale for more adventures with the young witch.

Expect musical episodes as one of the trailers suggest which means we’re getting more closely aligned with Riverdale, another fan favorite.

Rise of Empires: Ottoman (Season 1)

Turkish dramas always perform well on Netflix which is why Netflix is digging deep in the region and this is one of the biggest to come from the region to date.

This series consisting of 6 episodes will look at Mehmed the Conquerer.

Full Preliminary List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on January 20th

Family Reunion (Part 2) N

Motichoor Chaknachoor (2019)

Coming to Netflix on January 21st

Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty (2019) N

Word Party (Season 4) N

Coming to Netflix on January 22nd

Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak (Season 1) N

Playing with Fire (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on January 23rd

Airplane Mode (2020) N

Alex Fernández: The Best Comedian in the World (2020) N

October Faction (Season 1) N

Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac (Season 1 – Part 2) N

The Ghost Bride (Volume 1) N

The Queen (2006)

Coming to Netflix on January 24th

A Sun (2019)

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Part 3) N

Liefling (2010)

Rise of Empires: Ottoman (Ottoman Rising) (Season 1) N

The goop lab with Gwyneth Paltrow (Season 1) N

The Ranch (Part 8 – Final Season) N

Coming to Netflix on January 25th