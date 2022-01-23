What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: January 24th to 30th, 2022

It’s time to look at what’s headed to Netflix in the final full week of January 2022 with a quieter week compared to last but still plenty to look forward to. Here’s a breakdown of everything coming to Netflix between January 24th through to January 30th, 2022.

Looking ahead, we’ve now got a very good look at what’s coming to Netflix in February 2022 with the full lineup revealed over the past few days.

As always, we’ll give daily breakdowns and the full list of new releases on Netflix via our new on Netflix hub.

Best Movies & Shows Coming to Netflix This Week

All of Us Are Dead (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Hoping to keep its K-drama hit streak going after a fantastic Q4 is the new adaptation of the webtoon All of Us Are Dead.

The zombie series takes place in a high school that is being quickly infected with zombies.

Among the cast for the series includes Park Ji-hoo, Yoon Chan-young, Jo Yi-hyun, Lomon, and Yoo In-soo.

Early data suggests this could be a huge global hit for Netflix so watch this space.

Aziz Ansari: Nightclub Comedian (2022)

Coming to Netflix: Tuesday

Netflix is sticking by Aziz Ansari having commissioned a third season of Master of None which aired in 2021 and now a new stand-up special from the comedian.

This will be Aziz’s fourth major standup special on Netflix following Buried Alive, Live at Madison Square Garden and Right Now.

Here’s what you can expect from the new special:

“After another year of lockdowns, Aziz takes the stage to skewer pandemic life, quarantines, vaccine cards, celebrity side-gigs, smartphones and more.”

In From the Cold (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Following Archive 81, In From The Cold is the second major Netflix Original series debut of 2022.

The action series that should be appealing to fans of 2021’s Red Notice is about an American single mom who must juggle family life and unique shape-shifting skills in a battle against an insidious enemy after being exposed as a Russian spy.

Angry Birds: Summer Madness (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Can you believe Angry Birds recently celebrated its 13th Birthday? The mobile game swept around the world with the proliferation of smartphones and still remains a very active IP to this day.

Rovio and Netflix teamed up for a new Angry Birds series exclusive to Netflix that will premiere at the end of the week.

The new series will be taking us to Camp Splinterwood following tensions, the fun, and rivalries.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on January 24th

Three Songs for Benazir (2022) N

Coming to Netflix on January 25th

Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 2) N

Aziz Ansari: Nightclub Comedian (2022) N

Badanamu Stores (Season 1)

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos (2022) N

Coming to Netflix on January 27th

Chosen (Season 1) N

I Am Georgina / Soy Georgina (Season 1) N

Only You (2021)

Coming to Netflix on January 28th

All of Us Are Dead (Season 1) N

Angry Birds: Summer Madness (Season 1) N

Feria: The Darkest Light (Season 1) N

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery (Limited Series) N

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness (Season 1) N

Home Team (2022) N

In From the Cold (Season 1) N

Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet (2022) N

The Orbital Children (Season 1) N

The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on January 29th

The Falls (2021) N

