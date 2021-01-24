What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: January 24th to 31st, 2021

Another quieter week for new releases awaits those in the United States with only 12 titles currently scheduled to round out the month. Here’s what’s coming to Netflix US between January 25th and January 31st, 2021.

Of course, next week we’ll see the first of the month additions which already includes a handful of excellent movies, a batch of TV series from Awesomeness TV and all the other Netflix Originals you’ve come to expect from the streaming service.

Outlander (Season 4)

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday, January 27th

The big TV series of the week is the licensed pickup of the fourth season of Starz’s Outlander.

The fan-favorite series is about an English nurse from 1945 swept back into the past. The series is produced by the same production company as The Crown so if you like that, definitely dive into this series.

Penguin Bloom (2021)

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday, January 27th

Netflix’s big movie initiative has been one big movie a week but they’re already surpassing that promise (as they’ve done every year since 2018) by releasing two major movies this week.

The first movie is headlined by Naomi Watts and is a pickup of a movie that premiered first at tiff. It’s based on the book by Cameron Bloom that follows a family that takes in a Magpie that turns out to change their lives in multiple ways.

The Dig (2021)

Coming to Netflix: Friday, January 29th

The second major movie coming out this week is a little close to home given that the movie is set just a few miles up the road from What’s on Netflix HQ.

Starring Ralph Fiennes, Lily James, and Carey Mulligan, we follow an archaeologist who goes about finding one of the biggest finds in the past century, the Sutton Hoo.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on January 26th

Go Dog Go (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on January 27th

50M2 (Season 1) N

Accomplice (2020)

Bonding (Season 2) N

Outlander (Season 4)

Penguin Bloom (2021) N

Coming to Netflix on January 28th

June & Kopi (2021) N

Coming to Netflix on January 29th

Below Zero / Bajocero (2021) N

Finding ‘Ohana (2021) N

The Dig (2021) N

We Are The Brooklyn Saints (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on January 31st

Fatima (2020)

What are you looking forward to watching this week on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.