What’s Coming to Netflix This Week (January 27th – February 2nd)

Welcome to your weekly preview of everything scheduled to hit Netflix in the United States over the next 7 days and includes highlights such as Purple Rain, the Police Academy franchise and Originals such as Taylor Swifts movie and the conclusion to Bojack Horseman.

At least 56 titles are scheduled to release on Netflix this week with many more expected to hit February 1st.

Let’s begin with some titles you should be looking out for throughout the week.

We Are Your Friends (2015)

Netflix Release Date: Monday, January 27th

On Monday, among the several new movies is this Warner Brothers flick from 2015 which stars Zac Efron.

It’s about an aspiring DJ looking to find his path in life and hopefully, fame and fortune.

Night on Earth (Limited Series)

Netflix Release Date: Wednesday, January 29th

If you love your nature documentaries, Night on Earth will truly provide some visuals that are truly unique. Using the latest video technology, Night on Earth manages to capture wildlife in the evenings in truly stunning 4K.

The series is narrated by Beren Saat and has some excellent original music courtesy of Edmund Butt.

Taylor Swift: Miss Americana (2020)

Netflix Release Date: Friday, January 31st

Taylor Swift is the subject of this documentary and looks at a transformational time in her life becoming one of the world’s biggest singers/songwriters.

The documentary has been getting rave reviews after its debut at Sundance and will be available to Netflix subscribers globally on Friday.

You can find a full list of what’s coming to Netflix in February 2020 here.

Full Preliminary List of Whats’ Coming to Netflix This Week

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 27th

Country Song (2010)

Shimla Mirchi (2020)

We Are Your Friends (2015)

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 29th

Close Enemies N

Next in Fashion (Season 2) N

Night on Earth (Limited Series) N

Omniscient (Season 1) N

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 30th

Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey (Season 1) N

Raising Cain (1994)

The Stranger (Season 1) N

What the Love! with Karan Johar (Season 1) N

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 31st

37 Seconds (2020) N

American Assassin (2017)

Black Moon (Season 1) N

Bojack Horseman (Season 6 – Part 2 – Final Season) N

Diablero (Season 2) N

Gang of the Caribbean / Le gang des Antillais (2016)

Hakkunde (2017)

I Am a Killer (Season 2) N

Pretville (2012)

Ragnarok (Season 1) N

Taylor Swift: Miss Americana (2020) N

Unauthorized Living (Season 2) N

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 1st