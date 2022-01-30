What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: January 31st to February 6th, 2022

We did it – the first month of the year is just about done and as we head into February, Netflix is about to get its routine first of the month movie drop plus plenty of other goodies set to release too. Here’s a look at every new movie and show coming between January 31st and February 6th, 2022.

Best New Releases Coming to Netflix This Week

New Movies Coming on February 1st

Coming to Netflix: Tuesday

As always, licenses for movies come and go most on the first of each month. There’s a selection of movies from Warner Brothers, Sony, Universal and more.

Here are our top 3 movie picks for the week:

Despicable Me 2 (2013) – both Despicable Me movies are coming to Netflix on February 1st but the second is where the franchise became an absolute monster.

– both Despicable Me movies are coming to Netflix on February 1st but the second is where the franchise became an absolute monster. The Other Boleyn Girl (2008) – Natalie Portman, Scarlett Johansson and Eric Bana stars in this biopic on the two sisters who fought for the affection of King Henry VIII. This movie was critically so-so when it first released but given how big the stars in this have become, it may be worth giving a look.

– Natalie Portman, Scarlett Johansson and Eric Bana stars in this biopic on the two sisters who fought for the affection of King Henry VIII. This movie was critically so-so when it first released but given how big the stars in this have become, it may be worth giving a look. The Foreigner (2017) – Returning to Netflix on February 1st is one of Jackie Chan’s best movies to date and certainly his best in recent memory.

Raising Dion (Season 2)

Coming to Netflix: Tuesday

This year will mark the three-year anniversary since Raising Dion first debuted on Netflix. Time flies! Finally, Dion is back in a long overdue action-packed second entry.

Here’s a rundown of what to expect from Raising Dion season 2:

“Two years after defeating the Crooked Man, Season Two follows Dion as he continues honing his powers with the support of his mom and Tevin, his Biona trainer who catches Nicole’s eye. After befriending new student Brayden – a fellow powered kid – a series of alarming events unfold, and Dion learns that danger is still looming. Navigating twists, turns, and surprise visitors, Dion and Nicole must prevail again — not just to save themselves, but the entire city of Atlanta.”

Sweet Magnolias (Season 2)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

The popular feel-good series based on the Sheryl Woods novels returns this Friday following its debut in May 2020.

The new season of Sweet Magnolias has a lot of answers to dish out after the heartbreaking ending of season 1. Almost all of the main cast are set to return please we’ll see some new faces too.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Please note: This list only applies to Netflix in the United States. While Netflix Originals will likely launch globally, licensed titles will differ.

Coming to Netflix on January 31st

Can You Keep a Secret? (2019)

Coming to Netflix on February 1st

Anaconda (1997)

Batman Begins (2005)

Beauty Inside (Season 1)

Caddyshack (1980)

Caddyshack 2 (1988)

Countdown (2019)

Despicable Me (2010)

Despicable Me 2 (2013)

Donnie Brasco (1997)

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 4) N

Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole (2010)

My Best Friend Anne Frank (2021) N

New Year’s Eve (2011)

New York Prison Break the Seduction of Joyce Mitchell (2017)

Patsy & Loretta (2019)

Raising Dion (Season 2) N

That’s My Boy (2012)

The Addams Family (1991)

The Book of Eli (2010)

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Devil’s Advocate (1997)

The Exorcist (1973)

The Foreigner (2017)

The Hangover (2009)

The Last Samurai (2003)

The Lucky One (2012)

The Negotiator (1998)

The New Guy (2002)

The One (2001)

The Other Boleyn Girl (2008)

The Other Guys (2010)

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)

Warrior (2011)

Watchmen (2009)

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 2nd

Dark Desire (Season 2) N

MeatEater (Season 10 – Part 2) N

The Tindler Swindler (2022) N

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 3rd

Finding Ola (Season 1) N

Kid Cosmic (Season 3) N

Murderville (Season 1) N

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 4th

Looop Lapeta (2022) N

Sweet Magnolias (Season 2) N

Through My Window / A través de mi ventana (2022) N

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 6th

Sword Art Online (Season 4)

What are you most looking forward to watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.