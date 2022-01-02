What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: January 3rd to 9th, 2022

A very very quiet week of new Netflix releases awaits this week with only a handful of notable titles to talk about. DOTA: Dragon’s Blood has also been moved out of this week’s releases too. Here’s what’s coming to Netflix in the US between January 3rd to January 9th, 2022.

While next week is going to be poor (we suspect it might be a news-heavy week instead) there is still plenty to look forward to towards the middle and end of January 2022. Looking to see even further ahead? We’ve just updated the list of Netflix Originals coming in February 2022.

Let’s now take a look at a few highlights coming to Netflix this week.

Rebelde (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday

This new Spanish reboot is a mix between Julie and the Phantoms, Elite, and Degrassi.

The first series first aired in Spain back in 2004 but is being modernized and released globally for the first time this week.

Here’s what you can expect:

“As Elite Way School starts a new term, a familiar enemy a secret society called the Lodge threatens to crash the musical hopes of the first-years.”

The Club (Part 2)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

A new batch of episodes of the Turkish series The Club arrives on Thursday. The first six episodes landed on Netflix globally back in November 2021 and hasn’t achieved anywhere near the level of success the show deserves.

The Club is a period drama set in 1950s Istanbul about a mother looking to reconnect with the daughter she was separated from. It’s stylish and has received great reviews so far.

Johnny Test (Season 2)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

The newly rebooted animated series from Wild Brain returns. The Johnny Test series is back for its second full outing (an interactive special also touched down on Netflix recently).

What can we expect from season 2? From VR-wizarding to real-world monster-slaying, Johnny and Dukey dive headfirst into a slew of outrageous adventures that rarely go as planned.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on January 4th

Action Pack (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on January 5th

Four to Dinner (2022) N

Gigantosaurus (Season 2)

Rebelde (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on January 6th

Hanwoo Rhapsody (Season 1)

The Club (Part 2) N

The Wasteland / The Beast (2022) N

Coming to Netflix on January 7th

Binti (2019)

Hype House (Season 1) N

Johnny Test (Season 2) N

The Making of the King

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 10th

Undercover (Season 3) N

What’s Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving Netflix on January 3rd

Playing for Keeps (2012)

Leaving Netflix on January 5th

Iron Ladies (2018)

Rampage: President Down (2016)

River, el más grande siempre (2019)

See You in Time (2017)

Leaving Netflix on January 6th

A Ghost Story (2017)

Ballerina (Leap!) (2016)

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (2012)

Episodes (Season 1-5)

Leaving Netflix on January 8th

Tundukkan Playboy Itu (2016)

Leaving Netflix on January 9th

Monsters: Dark Continent (2014)

What are you looking forward to watching this week? Let us know in the comments.