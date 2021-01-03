What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: January 4th to January 10th, 2021

Happy new year and welcome to your first weekly preview of what’s coming up on Netflix over the next 7 days. It’s going to be a quieter week for new releases compared to last but there’s plenty of quality on the way so let’s take a look at what’s heading to Netflix US between January 4th and January 10th.

Just before we carry on, quick housekeeping. We’ve just updated our January 2021 release schedule with more titles lined up for the tail end of the month. If you did miss any of the January 1st additions, we advise you to go and check them out here.

LA’s Finest (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Tuesday, January 5th

We suspect this forgotten crime series based on the Bad Boys franchise is going to blow up when it hits Netflix on Tuesday. Starring Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union, this spinoff series follows two officers from the Los Angeles Police Department hunting down criminals.

The History of Swear Words

Netflix Release Date: Tuesday, January 5th

It’s been a while since we’ve previewed a title that is either going to become a huge success (mainly thanks to the memes) or a massive dud. We’ll see whether that happens early in the week.

The documentary comedy series employs Nicholas Cage and a host of other celebrities to take you through the history of your favorite curse words.

Spring Breakers (2012)

Coming to Netflix: Sunday, January 10th

Netflix is still hosting a huge collection of movies from A24 and returning to Netflix at the end of the week is one of their biggest hits, Spring Breakers.

The crime drama follows four college girls who are on their spring break vacation but end up getting mixed with the wrong crowd, specifically a drug and arms dealer.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on January 4th

Korean Pork Belly Rhapsody (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)

Coming to Netflix on January 5th

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 1) N

LA’s Finest (Season 1)

Nailed It! Mexico (Season 3) N

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

The History of Swear Words (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on January 6th

Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina (2021) N

Surviving Death (Season 1) N

Tony Parker: The Final Shot (2021) N

Coming to Netflix on January 7th

100% Halal (2020)

Pieces of a Woman (2021) N

Coming to Netflix on January 8th

Charming (2021) N

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons (Season 5) N

Lupin (Season 1) N

Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival (2021) N

Pretend It’s a City (Season 1) N

Stuck Apart / Azizler (2021) N

The Idhun Chronicles (Part 2) N

Coming to Netflix on January 10th

Hello Brother (1999)

Spring Breakers (2012)

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.