What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: July 11th to 17th, 2022

Welcome to another packed week of Netflix additions with the headline this week being that the Sony deal is well and truly underway in the United States with the first major couple of arrivals of 2022. Here’s a look at the new shows and movies coming between July 11th and 17th, 2022.

You can find the full list of new releases coming up throughout the rest of July 2022 here and we’re also getting new additions lined up for August 2022 every single day.

As always (and hopefully better than last week) you can catch daily recaps of what’s new on Netflix via our new on Netflix section.

Now let’s take a look at three highlights and then we’ll dive into the full list of what’s coming up.

Highlights Coming to Netflix This Week

Uncharted (2022)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

As noted above, the Sony deal really kicks off this week with the first major theatrical title from the studio coming to Netflix for an 18-month window starting on Friday.

Based on the video games by Naughty Dog, the movie sees Spider-man’s Tom Holland take on the role of Nathan Drake who along with his partner Sully (played by Mark Wahlberg) go on globe-trotting adventures for mystical treasure.

Resident Evil (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

Also based on a popular video game IP is Resident Evil which is Netflix’s main series release for this week.

Split across two timelines, this horror series with Lance Reddick, Ella Balinska, Tetiana Gaidar and Siena Agudong leading the cast is set almost three decades after the discovery of the T-virus.

Early indications we’ve heard from various reviewers ahead of its embargo suggest it’s better than some may have predicted but we’ll have to wait until later in the week to try it for ourselves.

Persuasion (2022)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Dakota Johnson of Fifty Shades of Grey fame is heading up this new romantic period-drama movie that adapts the Jane Austen novel of the same name.

Here’s what you can expect when the movie drops on Friday:

“Eight years after Anne Elliot was persuaded not to marry a dashing man of humble origins, they meet again. Will she seize her second chance at true love?”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

Please note: This list is predominantly for Netflix in the United States. Other Netflix regions lineups will vary. Titles marked with an N are Netflix Originals.

Coming to Netflix on July 11th

For Jojo (2022) N – German romance movie.

– German romance movie. Team Zenko Go (Season 2) N – Kids animated series.

– Kids animated series. Valley of the Dead (2022) N – Spanish horror movie.

Coming to Netflix on July 12th

Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks (2022) N – Stand-up special.

– Stand-up special. How to Change Your Mind (Season 1) N – Documentary series.

– Documentary series. My Daughter’s Killer (2022) N – French documentary.

Coming to Netflix on July 13th

Big Timber (Season 2) N – Documentary series.

– Documentary series. CHiPS (2017) – Buddy-cop movie.

– Buddy-cop movie. D. B. Cooper: Where Are You (Season 1) N – Docu-series.

– Docu-series. Hurts Like Hell (Season 1) N – Thai drama series.

– Thai drama series. Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres (2022) N – Documentary.

– Documentary. Sintonia (Season 3 – Final Season) N – Portuguese crime drama.

– Portuguese crime drama. Under the Amalfi Sun (2022) N – Italian romance movie.

Coming to Netflix on July 14th

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (Season 1) N – Kids animation series.

– Kids animation series. Resident Evil (Season 1) N – Video-game adaptation series.

Coming to Netflix on July 15th

Alba (Season 1) N – Spanish romance series.

– Spanish romance series. Backstreet Rookie (Season 1) – K-drama series.

– K-drama series. Country Queen (Season 1) N – Kenyan drama series.

– Kenyan drama series. Desterro (2020) – Portuguese documentary.

– Portuguese documentary. Farzar (2022) N – Adult-animated series.

– Adult-animated series. Forged in Fire (Season 8) – Reality competition series.

– Reality competition series. LEGO Ninjago (Season 5) – Kids animated series.

– Kids animated series. Love Goals (Jaadugar) (2022) N – Indian romantic-comedy movie.

– Indian romantic-comedy movie. Married at First Sight (Season 11) – Reality series.

– Reality series. Mom, Don’t Do That! (2022) N – Taiwanese romance series.

– Taiwanese romance series. Pan (2015) – Warner Bros. movie.

– Warner Bros. movie. Persuasion (2022) N – Period drama romance movie adaptation.

– Period drama romance movie adaptation. Remarriage & Desires (Season 1) N – Korean romantic series.

– Korean romantic series. Simon Calls (2020) – Portuguese coming-of-age movie.

– Portuguese coming-of-age movie. Soa (2020) – Portuguese documentary.

– Portuguese documentary. Sunny Bunnies (Multiple New Seasons) – Kids animated series.

– Kids animated series. The Metamorphosis of Birds (2020) – Portuguese documentary.

– Portuguese documentary. Uncharted (2022) – Sony movie.

Coming to Netflix on July 16th

Umma (2022) – Sony movie.

Let us know in the comments down below what you’re looking forward to watching on Netflix this week.