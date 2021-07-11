What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: July 12th to 18th, 2021

Another busy week of Netflix awaits in the United States with dozens of new releases set to arrive this week. Below, we’ll walk you through our top 3 picks of the week and everything we currently know that’s set to hit from July 12th to July 18th, 2021.

Lots still to look forward to throughout July 2021 and a growing list of what’s coming up in August 2021 too.

As always, you can catch the daily new releases via our what’s new on Netflix section.

Our Top Picks for What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Gunpowder Milkshake

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday

One of two major Netflix Original movies coming up this week is Gunpowder Milkshake which will be exclusively on Netflix in the United States.

The movie is directed by Navot Papushado and stars Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Angela Bassett, Paul Giamatti, and Michelle Yeoh.

It’s about a young woman who was raised by a ruthless assassin organization known as The Firm.

The Complete Twilight Saga

Coming to Netflix: Friday

As we first reported last month, the entire Twilight saga is being licensed to Netflix this week although it’s very likely that it’s only for a short period of time.

The movie franchise adapts the books from Stephenie Meyer and follows a young Bella Swan who moves to a new small town that appears to be dominated by werewolves and vampires.

Fear Street Part Two: 1666

Coming to Netflix: Friday

We also wanted to highlight the third and final entry in the Fear Streat trilogy that’s been dropping every Friday for the past few weeks.

Here’s what you can expect from the final title adapting R.L. Stine’s works:

“The origins of Sarah Fier’s curse are finally revealed as history comes full circle on a night that changes the lives of Shadysiders forever.”

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on July 13th

Day of Destiny – Teen family movie about two teen brothers trying to fix their families woes by traveling back in time.

Ridley Jones (Season 1) N – One of the first projects from Chris Nee for Netflix – follows a young adventurer in a Museum that comes to life – the first full episode is available now on YouTube.

Coming to Netflix on July 14th

A Classic Horror Story (2021) N

Chhota Bheem (Season 4)

Gunpowder Milkshake (2021) N

Heist (Season 1) N

My Unorthodox Life (Season 1) N

Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendia? (2021) N

The Guide to the Perfect Family (2021) N

Coming to Netflix on July 15th

A Perfect Fit (2021) N

BEASTARS (Season 2) N

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin (1983)

Emicida: AmarElo – Live in São Paulo (2021) N

Her Private Life (Season 1)

My Amanda (2021) N

Never Have I Ever (Season 2) N

The Unknown Saint (2019)

This Changes Everything (2018)

Coming to Netflix on July 16th

2 Weeks in Lagos (2019)

Deep (2021) N

Explained (Season 3 – New episodes weekly) N

Fear Street Part 3: 1666 (2021) N

Johnny Test (Season 1) N

Naomi Osaka (Limited Series) N

The Beguiled (2017)

The Book of Henry (2017)

The Twilight Saga Movies Twilight (2008) The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011) The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012)



Coming to Netflix on July 17th