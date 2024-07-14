What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: July 15th to 21st, 2024

As we approach the midway point of July, there’s still plenty to look forward to over the next week and, indeed, the final weeks of the month. Below, we’ll pick out three things that should be on your radar from the 27 currently scheduled new movies and series.

Speaking of the final few weeks of July 2024, you can find the remaining titles coming up for the remainder of the month here. We’re also putting together the complete list of titles in August 2024 here.

Now, let’s pick out our three highlights:

Most Anticipated New Releases Coming This Week

Bone Tomahawk (2015)

Coming to Netflix: Monday

Headlining the list of our most anticipated upcoming movies for July, we picked out the overlooked Kurt Russell Western that was released almost a decade ago, especially given how much the genre has surged in popularity over the last few years.

Rusell stars alongside Patrick Wilson, Matthew Fox, Lili Simmons, and Richard Jenkins, with the story focusing on the tail end of the Wild West with one Sheriff and his team of deputies heading out to find an abducted prisoner and foreman’s wife after a brutal shootout.

Cobra Kai (Season 6 – Part 1)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

It’s been a long wait for the much-anticipated final season of The Karate Kid’s award-winning and beloved spin-off series. It’s been just over four years since Netflix acquired the show, and it’s easily one of the best pickups in their history.

Throughout the next 15 episodes (released as three mini-seasons), we’ll get to see all our heroes (and villains) conclude their epic stories.

Land of Bad (2024)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

Russell Crowe and Liam Hemsworth headline this little action war thriller, which hit theaters earlier this year but you likely missed. Thankfully, it’ll be making its streaming subscription debut courtesy of Netflix this Thursday.

The plot revolves around a special forces unit in the US Army facing the deadly prospect of surviving in a hostile territory following a mission that goes awry. Their lives are in the hands of a capable Air Force drone operator.

Reviews were mostly positive earlier this year, with many critics praising the two leads, such as Nick Schager for The Daily Beast, who said, “It’s the bro-best bro-fest that ever broad—and I say that with far more affection than condescension.”

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on Monday, July 15th

Coming to Netflix on Tuesday, July 16th

Chad Daniels: Empty Nester (2024) Netflix Original

Fifty Shades Darker (2017)

Fifty Shades Freed (2018)

Homicide: Los Angeles (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Boy Next Door (2015)

Coming to Netflix on Wednesday, July 17th

The Green Glove Gang (Season 2) Netflix Original

The Teachers’ Lounge / Das Lehrerzimmer (2024)

Simone Biles Rising (2024) Netflix Original

T・P BON (Season 2) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Thursday, July 18th

Cobra Kai (Season 6 – Part 1) Netflix Original

Land of Bad (2024)

Master of the House (Season 1) Netflix Original

Pasutri Gaje (2024)

The Inspection (2022) – A24 Release

Tribhuvan Mishra Ca Topper (2024) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Friday, July 19th

500 Days of Escobar (2023)

Chi’s Sweet Adventure: Summer Vacation (Season 1)

Find Me Falling (2024) Netflix Original

Skywalkers: A Love Story (2024) Netflix Original

Sweet Home (Season 3) Netflix Original

The Old Dog, New Tricks? (2022)

Too Hot to Handle (Season 6) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Sunday, July 21st

Eve (Limited Series)

Full List of Departures from Netflix US This Week

Leaving Netflix on July 15th

A 2nd Chance (2011)

Abducted in Plain Sight (2017)

Going for Gold (2018)

Raising the Bar (2016)

Rip Tide (2017)

Leaving Netflix on July 16th

Lift Like a Girl (2021)

Nneka The Pretty Serpent (2020)

The Beguiled (2017)

The Book of Henry (2017)

Leaving Netflix on July 17th

Cosmic Sin (2021)

Mauli (2018)

Unrequited Love (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal

Leaving Netflix on July 19th

Magamuni (2019)

The Tambour of Retribution (2021)

What are you going to be checking out on Netflix this week?