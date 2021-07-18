What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: July 19th to 25th, 2021

Another week of Netflix goodies awaits and animation in all different types of forms dominating the upcoming week. Here’s everything currently scheduled to arrive on Netflix in the US between July 19th and July 25th, 2021.

As always, before we dive into the full list which is extracted from our full July 2021 preview list, we’ll walk you through our top 3 most anticipated releases this week.

Our Highlights For This Week on Netflix

Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

By the power of Greyskull! Netflix’s modernized and frankly stunning reboot of the classic character is coming out this Friday with Kevin Smith leading the new vision for the show.

Only the first five episodes will be hitting Netflix on Friday with more promised imminently.

The series picks up where the original 80s show leaves off.

Blood Red Sky (2021)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

The Fear Street trilogy is over (sad face) but more horror is on the way this Friday with the release of Blood Red Sky.

This is a German-American-produced movie and takes place in a plane that quickly descends into chaos when not only a group of violent terrorists take over, a woman on the plane is hiding a dark secret.

The movie is directed by Peter Thorwarth and stars Peri Baumeister and Dominic Purcell.

Cousins (2021)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

Although we’ve pictured Django Unchained above, the chances are you’re already fully aware of that film so we wanted to quickly highlight the new ARRAY movie coming to Netflix on Thursday.

Produced in New Zealand, the movie follows three Māori cousins who have grown up separated but come together.

The movie is directed by Ainsley Gardiner and Briar Grace-Smith.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

As a reminder, you can keep an eye on the daily new releases via our what’s new on Netflix hub.

Coming to Netflix on July 20th

Milkwater (2020)

Okupas (Season 1) N

Touch Your Heart (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix on July 21st

Chernobyl 1986 (2021) N

One on One with Kirk Cameron (Season 1)

Sanitation Day (2020)

Sexy Beasts (Season 1) N

The Movies That Made Us (Season 2) N

Too Hot to Handle – Brazil (Season 1) N

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans (2021) N

Coming to Netflix on July 22nd

9 to 5: The Story of a Movement (2020)

Cousins (2021)

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop (2021) N

Coming to Netflix on July 23rd

A Second Chance: Rivals! (2019) N

Bankrolled (2021) N

Blood Red Sky (2021) N

Feels Like Ishq (Season 1) N

Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Part 1) N

Sky Rojo (Season 2) N

The Last Letter From Your Lover (2021) N

Coming to Netflix on July 24th

Charmed (Season 3)

Django Unchained (2012)

Before we leave you, we should be hearing about the August 2021 releases next week but in the meantime, we’re keeping our current list up-to-date.

What are you most looking forward to this week on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.