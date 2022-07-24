What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: July 25th to 31st, 2022

It’s time to look ahead at the coming week; there are at least 24 new releases planned for the week, mostly new debut series and movies from Netflix. Here’s the current rundown of everything new on Netflix between July 25th and July 31st, 2022.

Before we dive into the full list of what new shows and movies are coming to Netflix, let’s take a look at our three highlights for the week:

What to Watch on Netflix This Week

Keep Breathing (Limited Series)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

Described as a survival thriller series, this limited series could go either way in our books. It’s either going to be an easy pass or it’s going to be a hidden gem and probably not much in between.

It comes from the showrunners of Blindspot and Dirty John and is about a survivor of a plane crash having to brave the Canadian frontier.

Melissa Barrera leads the cast as Liv.

You may also see the series simply referred to as Breathe in some corners of the internet.

Uncoupled (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Neil Patrick Harris is no stranger to Netflix. He notably starred in the incredible (and often overlooked, in our opinion) A Series of Unfortunate Events series but will return to his roots in this brand new comedy series.

The series is about a character called Michael who thought his life was perfect until his partner blindsides him by walking out the door after 17 years.

It comes from MTV Entertainment, Jax Media, Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman.

The Wretched (2020)

Coming to Netflix: Sunday

Only a couple of licensed movies are coming to Netflix US this week but our most anticipated is the horror arrival from IFC Midnight, The Wretched.

Written and directed by Brett Pierce, here’s what you can expect if you haven’t watched the movie before:

“A rebellious teenage boy, struggling with his parent’s imminent divorce, encounters a terrifying evil after his next-door neighbor becomes possessed by an ancient witch that feasts on children.”

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

As a reminder, this list is just for the United States. Lineups for other regions will vary.

Coming to Netflix on July 25th

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 5) N

Coming to Netflix on July 26th

August: Osage County (2013)

DI4RIES (Season 1) N

Shania Twain: Not Just A Girl (2022)

Street Food: USA (Season 1) N

Whitney Cummings: Jokes (2022) N

Coming to Netflix on July 27th

Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Season 4) N

Dream Home Makeover (Season 3) N

The Most Hated Man on the Internet (2022) N

Pipa (2022) N

Rebelde (Season 2) N

Recurrence (2022) N

Coming to Netflix on July 28th

A Cut Above (2022) N

Another Self (Season 1) N

Keep Breathing (Limited Series) N

Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on July 29th

Case Closed: Zero’s Tea Time (Season 1) N

Detective Conan: Zero’s Tea Time (Season 1) N

Fanático (Season 1) N

Purple Hearts (2022) N

Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series (Season 1) N

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem (Season 2) N

The Entitled (2022) N

Uncoupled (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on July 31st

The Wretched (2020)

What will you be checking out on Netflix as we head into the month's final week? If you want to see what's coming up even further ahead, check out our updated August 2022 preview.