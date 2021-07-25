What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: July 26th to August 1st, 2021

It’s a packed week of new releases on Netflix in the United States over the next 7 days. Here’s what’s currently scheduled to hit Netflix between July 26th and August 1st, 2021.

This week we got the full list of what’s coming up throughout August 2021 which includes some excellent new additions.

Now, let’s get into the three biggest things that we’re looking forward to this week.

Please note: this list only applies to Netflix US – other regions will vary.

The Vault (2021)

Coming to Netflix: Saturday, July 31st

Freddie Highmore stars in his first major action movie with a top-tier cast and stellar writing.

The heist movie, which is also called Way Down in some circles, will make its SVOD debut this weekend and follows a genius engineering graduate drafted into rob Spain’s most secure bank.

The Walking Dead (Season 10)

Coming to Netflix: Monday, July 26th

Fans of The Walking Dead have been waiting an eternity for the latest season of The Walking Dead. Originally expected to arrive last September, the show was a casualty of all the production delays and thus, is finally now releasing on Netflix on Monday.

Friday Night Lights (All Seasons)

Coming to Netflix: Sunday, August 1st

Netflix is licensing two major NBC shows this week (again in both cases) with all seasons of 30 Rock and every season of the beloved sports drama series starring Kyle Chandler arriving at the turn of the month.

Never seen the show below? It follows a high school football team that is at the top of their game.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on July 26th

The Walking Dead (Season 10)

Wynonna Earp (Season 4)

Coming to Netflix on July 27th

All American (Season 3)

Hostage House (2021)

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) (Season 3) N

Mighty Express (Season 4) N

The Operative (2019)

Coming to Netflix on July 28th

Bartkowiak (2021) N

Fantastic Fungi (2019)

Love is Blind (What does love look like now?) (2021) N

The Flash (Season 7)

The Snitch Cartel: Origins (2021) N

Tattoo Redo (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on July 29th

Khawwatir Compilation (Season 1)

Resort to Love (2021) N

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Kingdom (Chapter 1) N

Coming to Netflix on July 30th

Centaurworld (Season 1) N

Glow Up: The Next Makeup Star (Season 3) N

Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean (2021) N

Outer Banks (Season 2) N

The Last Mercenary (2021) N

Coming to Netflix on July 31st

Charmed (Season 3)

I’m Glad I Did

The Vault (2021)

Coming to Netflix on August 1st

30 Rock (Seasons 1-7)

44 Cats (Season 3)

Beethoven & Beethoven’s 2nd (1992 & 1993)

Beowulf (2007)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Darwin’s Game (Season 1)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

Five Feet Apart (2019)

Friday Night Lights (Season 1-5)

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

Hunter X Hunter (Season 6)

Inception (2010)

I missed you: Director’s Cut

Magnolia (1999)

Major Payne (1995)

My Girl (1991)

My Girl 2 (1994)

Pineapple Express (2008)

Poms (2019)

Seabiscuit (2003)

Space Cowboys (2000)

The Edge of Seventeen (2016)

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013)

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

The Losers (2010)

The Machinist (2004)

The Net (1995)

The Original Kings of Comedy (2000)

