What’s Coming to Netflix This Week (July 26th to August 2nd)

It’s going to be a mega week of new Netflix releases in the United States with at least 58 new movies and TV series lined up for release. That’s partly because we’re crossing into a brand new month which means Netflix gets a bunch of licensed movies in from providers such as Universal, Warner Brothers and more. Here’s what’s lined up for Netflix between July 27th and August 2nd, 2020.

Now, before we get into the full list of what’s coming next. Let’s take a look at three highlights dropping this week:

Transformers War for Cybertron: Siege (Season 1)

Netflix Release Date: Thursday, July 30th

We kick off our highlights with a brand new entry into the Hasbro Transformers universe with War for Cybertron.

Dubbed as a trilogy, the series follows the final hours of the civil war that took place between the Autobots and the Decepticons.

The Umbrella Academy (Season 2)

Netflix Release Date: Friday, July 31st

The Umbrella Academy is Netflix’s best superhero series to date (sorry, not sorry The Defenders) and season 2 is finally just around the corner.

After the world-ending events of season 1, we follow the family who is now split up during the 1960s.

It once again promises plenty of charm, action, and world-class character building.

Pick of the Litter

Netflix Release Date: Sunday, August 2nd

Puppies. That’s the premise of this movie which should be enough for anyone dive in. Not enough? OK.

The documentary follows a litter of puppies born for the express purpose of being trained up to help someone handicapped.

Netflix is sharing the license for this title with Disney+.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on July 28th

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons (Season 4) N

Jeopardy! (Collection 6)

Last Chance U: Laney (Season 5) N

Coming to Netflix on July 29th

It’s Her Day

Retablo (2017)

Shine Your Eyes (2020)

The Hater (2020) N

The Speed Cubers (2020) N

Tread (2020)

Unlucky Ploy (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)

Coming to Netflix on July 30th

Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie (2020) N

The Story of Us (1999)

Transformers War for Cybertron: Siege (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on July 31st

Get Even (Season 1) N

Latte & the Magic Waterstone (2019) N

Seriously Single (2020) N

The Speed Cubers (2020) N

The Umbrella Academy (Season 2) N

Vis a vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on August 1st

A Knight’s Tale (2001)

Acts of Violence (2018)

An Education (2009)

Being John Malkovich (1999)

Death at a Funeral

Dennis the Menace (1993)

Elizabeth Harvest (2018)

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Hardcore Henry (2015)

Iron Man Armored Adventures (Seasons 1-2)

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Killing Hasselhoff (2017)

Mad Max (1979)

Mr. Deeds (2002)

My Perfect Landing (Season 1)

Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea (Season 1)

Nights in Rodanthe (2008)

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)

Ocean’s Twelve (2004)

Operation Ouch (Season 1 + Special)

Power Players (Season 2)

Remember Me (2010)

Rogue Warfare: The Hunt (2019)

Seabiscuit (2003)

Super Monsters: The New Class (2020) N

The Addams Family (1991)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

The NeverEnding Story (1984)

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter (1990)

The Next Step (Season 6)

The Ottoman Lieutenant (2017)

The Ugly Truth (2009)

Toradora! (Season 1)

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy (Season 2)

What Keeps You Alive (2018)

Coming to Netflix on August 2nd

Almost Love (2018)

Connected (Season 1) N

Pick of the Litter (2018)

