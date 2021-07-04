What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: July 5th to 11th, 2021

It’s time for another preview of the week to come on Netflix US. This week, a great batch of new releases are on the way headlined by the likes of a new season of Biohackers, Virgin River and the second of the R.L. Stine trilogy of movies dropping on Netflix throughout July 2021.

We’ll get into the full list of what’s on the way in just a second but before, let’s dive into three of our top picks for the week:

Virgin River (Season 3)

Coming to Netflix: Friday, July 9th

Fan-favorite Virgin River is returning for its third season this Friday. If you’re not all-in on this feel-good drama by now, where the heck have you been?

The third season will pick up directly where season 2 left off, with (spoiler alert) Jack shot in the bar.

We’ve got a bunch more exclusive details, clips, and photos from the new season in our big season 3 Virgin River preview.

Fear Street Part Two: 1978

Coming to Netflix: Friday, July 9th

With the first of the three Fear Street movies now on Netflix, the wait is literally only a few days for the second entry which will rewind the clock and send us back to 1978 this coming Friday.

Here’s what you can expect from the second entry:

“In 1978, two rival groups at Camp Nightwing must band together to solve a terrifying mystery when horrors from their towns’ history come alive.”

American Ultra (2015)

Coming to Netflix: Saturday, July 10th

We’ll round out our top picks this week with the 2015 comedy starring Jesse Eisenberg and Kristen Stewart (who we’ll be seeing much more of with the release of the Twilight Saga later this month).

American Ultra is essentially a stoner comedy action movie about a young man who along with his girlfriend has their lives turned upside down with Mike revealed to be a sleeper agent.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on July 5th

You Are My Spring (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) N

Coming to Netflix on July 6th

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Season 2) N

Coming to Netflix on July 7th

Brick Mansions (2014)

Cat People (Season 1) N

Dogs (Season 2) N

Major Grom: Plague Doctor (2021) N

The Mire (Season 2) N

The War Next-door (Season 1) N

This Little Love of Mine (2021)

Coming to Netflix on July 8th

Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon A Crime (Limited Series) N

Home Again (2017)

Midnight Sun

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on July 9th

Atypical (Season 4) N

Biohackers (Season 2) N

Fear Street Part 2: 1978 (2021) N

Finding Hubby (2020)

How I Became a Superhero (2020) N

How to Become a Tyrant (Season 1) N

Last Summer / Summer ’69 (2021) N

Lee Su-guen: The Sense Coach (2021) N

The Cook of Castamar (Season 1) N

The Water Man (2021) N

Virgin River (Season 3) N

Coming to Netflix on July 10th

American Ultra (2015)

