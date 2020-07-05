What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: July 6th to July 12th

Another busy week of new Netflix movies and TV series awaits. Below, we’ll be taking you through the preliminary list of what’s coming to Netflix USA from July 6th to July 12th, 2020.

The highlights this week are all female-led titles which we’ll take you through in just a second. There’s also still plenty to look forward to throughout July 2020 which we’ve recently updated with even more titles.

The Old Guard

Coming to Netflix: Friday, July 10th

Gunning for the Extraction crowd this week is the new action blockbuster of the summer for Netflix starring Charlize Theron.

We’ll be following a group of mercenaries who are seemingly immortal whose job is to protect the world from various threats.

A Kid from Coney Island (2019)

Coming to Netflix: Monday, July 6th

To whet your appetite for the upcoming release in the US of The Last Dance, Netflix has picked up a documentary that’s been unfortunately overlooked (looking at the 23 reviews on IMDb).

The documentary by Coodie and Chike Ozah looks into the rise and fall of the ex-NBA star Stephon Marbury who played for the Knicks, Celtics and the Nets.

The Lorax (2012)

Netflix Release Date: Tuesday, July 7th

Animated movies have dominated the top 10 movie lists for Netflix US for the past few weeks and we will no doubt see The Lorax catapult up the list early next week.

The excellent animated flick from the same studio behind The Grinch and Despicable Me adapts the Dr. Suess book of the same name.

Stateless

Coming to Netflix: Friday, July 10th

Yvonne Strahovski headlines this new Australian series that sees the actress perform the role of a woman who is escaping a dangerous cult.

Although the series will carry Netflix Original branding, it first premiered in Australia via ABC TV.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Please note: release dates are subject to change and don’t necessarily represent the full list of new releases on the way.

Coming to Netflix on July 6th

Coming to Netflix on July 7th

How Do You Know (2010)

Jim Jefferies: Intolerant (2020) N

Coming to Netflix on July 8th

Born Racer (2018)

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado (2020) N

Stateless (Limited Series) N

The Long Dumb Road (2018)

Was It Love? (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) N

Yu-Gi-Oh! (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix on July 9th

Japan Sinks: 2020 (Season 1) N

The Protector (Season 4) N

Coming to Netflix on July 10th