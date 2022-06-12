What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: June 13th to 19th, 2022

Another stacked week of new releases are coming up on Netflix this week and we’re here to give you a preview of what we currently know is set to arrive throughout the week. Here are the new movies and shows coming up between June 13th to June 19th.

As always, you can find daily recaps of what’s new and the expanded list of new releases via our what’s new on Netflix hub.

Before we dive into the full list of 38 new releases, here are our top 3 highlights:

Spiderhead (2022)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Chris Hemsworth has become a staple at Netflix with the release of Extraction and its upcoming sequel (and his appearance in Interceptor from earlier this month). Now the star is going to be headlining this new movie that combines sci-fi and action. Think Black Mirror meets Extraction.

Here’s what you can expect from the movie based on a New Yorker short story by George Saunders:

“Two inmates (Miles Teller & Jurnee Smollett) form a connection while grappling with their pasts in a state-of-the-art penitentiary run by a brilliant visionary (Chris Hemsworth) who experiments on his subjects with mind-altering drugs.”

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (2016)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

Fred Rogers was beautifully bought to the big screen by Tom Hanks in recent years with Sony Pictures releasing that biopic. Slightly before that was the Focus Features documentary which now heads to Netflix on Thursday.

Using interviews and rare footage from the show, you’ll get to see what made kids present Fred Rogers tick like never before.

It (2017)

Coming to Netflix: Sunday

Coming to Netflix five years after its theatrical debut next weekend is the excellent Stephen King novel adaptation, It which sees Bill Skarsgård take on the role of Pennywise.

The movie came from director Andrés Muschietti and is set in a small town where children have begun disappearing and it comes down to a small group of friends to work out what’s going on.

For an expanded version of the list below, check out our full June 2022 Netflix preview.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Please note: this list primarily applies to Netflix US – other regions lineups will vary.

Coming to Netflix on June 13th

Charlie’s Colorforms City (Multiple New Seasons) N

Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends (2022) N

Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America (2021)

Coming to Netflix on June 14th

Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Ladies Night Live (2022) N

Jennifer Lopez: Halftime (2022) N

The Mole (Seasons 3-4)

Coming to Netflix on June 15th

Centauro (2022) N

Front Cover (2016)

Heart Parade (2022) N

God’s Favorite Idiot (Season 1) N

Home2Home (2022)

Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend (Season 1) N

Maldivas (Season 1) N

The Wrath of God (2022) N

Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet (Limited Series) N

When My Love Blooms (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix on June 16th

Dead End: Paranormal Park (Season 1) N

Kabuki Akadousuzunosuke

Karma’s World Music Videos (Volume 2) N

Love & Anarchy (Season 2) N

Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta (2022) N

Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special (2022) N

Speed Kills (2018)

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (2016)

Coming to Netflix on June 17th

Operation Romeo (2022)

Rainbow High (Season 2)

She (Season 2) N

Spiderhead (2022) N

The Martha Mitchell Effect (2022) N

The War Next-door (Season 2) N

You Don’t Know Me (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on June 18th

Alchemy of Souls (Season 1) N

Charmed (Season 4)

No Regrets in Life (Season 1) N

Spriggan (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on June 19th

Civil: Ben Crump (2022) N

It (2017)

