What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: June 14th to June 20th, 2021

A busy week slam-packed with unique and interesting new TV shows and movies await on Netflix over the next 7 days. Returning favorites, a few great licensed movies, and a host of titles from around the world are due to release on Netflix between June 14th and June 20th, 2021.

Black Summer (Season 2)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

From the creators of Z Nation came this spiritual successor in the form of Black Summer starring Jaime King. After a long wait and a few COVID delays, we’re finally getting to see the fruits of season 2.

Here’s what you can expect from the new zombie season:

“Winter comes with cold-blooded new challenges during the zombie apocalypse as frantic scavengers and violent militias battle the dead and desperate.”

Fatherhood

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Kevin Hart headlines Netflix’s big movie premiere of the week.

The more somber Hart movie will see him co-star alongside Alfre Woodard and Teneisha Collins. It sees him play a widowed new dad coping with all the troubles of raising a child on his own.

Early reviews suggest this is an excellent character study and it comes from the Obamas production outfit.

Gundam Movies

Coming to Netflix: Friday

A slate of the original Mobile Suit Gundam movies are arriving this week as we first reported. We don’t know exactly in what form they’re arriving (remastered or original for example) but we do know that this is the perfect opportunity to jump in.

Of course, Netflix is getting heavily invested in the Mobile Suit Gundam movies given it’s working on its own project as revealed this week on day 4 of Geeked Week.

Elite (Season 4) & Elite Short Stories

Coming to Netflix: Friday Main Season – Throughout the week for the short stories

We end with a Spanish favorite that’s second behind Money Heist in popularity from what we’ve seen. The high-school drama has more twists and turns than a cheap garden hose.

This season is set to changes things up with a refreshed cast but plenty of old faces to keep it familiar.

Alongside the main fourth season, all week you’ll get to dive into some of the main characters’ backstories with a slew of short films joining Netflix. They’re experimental and a true first for Netflix so we’ll be interested to see how they turn out.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week (June 14th to June 20th)

Coming to Netflix on June 14th

Elite Short Stories: Guzman Caye Rebe (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on June 15th

Beyond Evil (Season 1)

Elite Short Stories: Nadia Guzman (Season 1) N

FTA (1972)

Headspace: Unwind Your Mind (2021) N

Let’s Eat (Season 1)

Life of Crime

Power Rangers Dino Fury (Season 1)

Rhyme Time Town (Season 2) N

Rogue Warfare: Death of a Nation (2020)

Sir! No Sir! (2005)

The American Bible Challenge (Season 3)

The Reason I Jump (2020)

Workin’ Moms (Season 5) N

Coming to Netflix on June 16th

A Man For The Week End

Lowriders (2016)

Elite Short Stories: Omar Ander Alexis (Season 1) N

Penguin Town (Season 1) N

Record of Ragnarok (Season 1) N

Security (2021) N

Silver Skates (2021) N

Coming to Netflix on June 17th

Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens (2021) N

Aziza (2019)

Black Summer (Season 2) N

Elite Short Stories: Carla Samuel (Season 1) N

Fan Girl (2020)

Hospital Playlist (Season 2) N

Katla (Season 1) N

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

The Gift (Season 3) N

Coming to Netflix on June 18th

A Family (2020) N

Mobile Suit Gundam Movies Including: Mobile Suit Gundam I Mobile Suit Gundam II: Soldiers of Sorrow Mobile Suit Gundam III: Encounters in Space Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack

Elite (Season 4) N

Fatherhood (2021) N

Jagame Thandhiram (2021) N

Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards (2020)

Rurouni Kenshin: The Final (2021) N

So Not Worth It (Season 1) N

The Rational Life (Season 1) N

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on June 19th

Nevertheless (Season 1) N

