What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: June 15th to June 21st

Another busy week of new releases on Netflix awaits with what we refer to as the mid-month movie releases that are due out throughout the course of the week. Here’s a full preview of what’s coming to Netflix in the US from June 15th through June 21st.

There’s still plenty more to look forward to for the rest of the month as we cover in our preview. In addition, you can also see our list of new releases coming in July 2020 which is slowly expanding as time progresses.

Before we get into the full preliminary list, let’s take a look at what we’re most looking forward to.

Coronavirus, Explained (Episode 2)

Releasing on Netflix: Tuesday

It’s been a while since Netflix last got its first Coronavirus, Explained episode and the next (with three expected in all) arrives early this week.

We’re once again expecting more detailed analysis of the pandemic and possibly a look into routes forward. The series comes from the team at Vox.

An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn

Releasing on Netflix: Wednesday

One movie that I personally haven’t got round the watching is An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn which has been appealing purely on the cast list alone.

Aubrey Plaza, Matt Berry, Craig Robinson and Jemaine Clement make up the cast of this unusual comedy directed and written by Jim Hosking (co-written by David Wike).

The Politician (Season 2)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Of all the Ryan Murphy output on Netflix thus far, The Politician has been a favorite here on What’s on Netflix. The second season will likely see a huge shift in tone from season 1 as Payton moves from school politics to big-time politics in his new campaign.

Eight episodes are due out at the end of the week and acts as Netflix’s tentpole Netflix Original release of the week.

Woodshock (2017)

Coming to Netflix: Sunday

It’s always a pleasure to see an A24 movie on a Netflix list and this release is no different. Starring Kirsten Dunst, we see a woman who slowly descends into madness after a significant loss and the trialing of new drugs.

Unfortunately, review scores aren’t too hot for this title but it’ll be interesting to see others take on the title.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Please note: release dates are subject to change.

Coming to Netflix on June 15th

Borgen (Seasons 1-3) – Note this is no longer showing on Netflix’s lists so may not happen.

Last Flight to Abuja (2012)

The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story (2019)

Underdogs (2013)

Wira (2019)

Coming to Netflix on June 16th

Baby Mama (2008)

Charlie St. Cloud (2010)

Coronavirus, Explained (Episode 2) N

Frost/Nixon (2008)

The Darkness (2016)

Coming to Netflix on June 17th

An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn (2018)

Mr. Iglesias (Part 2) N

Riding Faith / Hope Ranch (2020)

Coming to Netflix on June 18th

Alexandria… Why? (1979)

Alexandria: Again and Forever (1989)

A Whisker Away (2020) N

Lola Igna (2019)

One Take (2020) N

Return of the Prodigal Son

Stray Bullet (2010)

The Blazing Sun

The Emigrant (1994)

The Order (Season 2) N

Coming to Netflix on June 19th

Babies (Season 2) N

Disclosure (2020) N

Elevator Baby (2019)

Father Soldier Son (2020) N

Feel the Beat (2020) N

Floor is Lava (Season 1) N

Lost Bullet (2020) N

One Way for Tomorrow (2020) N

Rhyme Time Town (Season 1) N

The Politician (Season 2) N

Wasp Network (2020) N

Coming to Netflix on June 20th

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on June 21st

Goldie (2019)

Woodshock (2017)

What are you looking forward to this week on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.