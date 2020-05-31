What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: June 1st to June 7th

To say that the first week is going to be busy is an understatement. This is going to be a huge week for new additions so clear your to-do schedules as we look through everything coming to Netflix US between June 1st and June 7th, 2020.

As always when it comes to the first day of the month, there’s a bunch of new licensed movies. There’s plenty of returning movie highlights such as V for Vendetta, Zodiac but also some new titles including E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and The Healer.

There’s plenty of updates to series too. We’ll be getting the majority of the final season of Supernatural and the latest seasons of Queen of the South and every season of NBC’s Hannibal.

Fuller House

On the Netflix Originals front, we’ll also be saying goodbye to a long-running comedy in the form of the final half of the final season of Fuller House. It arrives on Tuesday, June 2nd.

The Last Days of American Crime

The big Netflix Original movie of the week is The Last Days of American Crime. The promising new movie is based on the comic series of the same name and is about what happens when a signal is broadcasted that makes people unable to commit crimes.

Now let’s take a look at the full preliminary list of 59 new titles scheduled to hit this week.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on June 1st

122 (2019)

Act of Valor (2012)

All Dogs Go to Heaven (1989)

Bad News Bears (2005)

Cape Fear

Casper (1995)

Cardcaptor Sakura (Season 1 & 2)

Clueless (1995)

Cocomelon (Season 1)

Cook Off (2017)

Dear My Friends (Season 1)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Juwanna Mann (2002)

Inside Man (2006)

Kalek Shanab (2019)

Lust, Caution (2007)

Midnight Diner (New Season)

Mirai (2018)

Observe and Report (2009)

My Shy Boss (Season 1)

Our House (2018)

Priest (2011)

Rememory (2017)

Revolutionary Love (Season 1)

Starship Troopers (1997)

The Boy (2016)

The Car (1977)

The Disaster Artist (2017)

The Healer (2017)

The Help (2011)

The Queen (2006)

The Show (2017)

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

The Stolen (2017)

Twister (1996)

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)

V for Vendetta (2005)

West Side Story (1961)

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan (2008)

Zodiac (2007)

Coming to Netflix on June 2nd

Alone (Season 6)

Fuller House (Season 5b) N

Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On (Season 1)

True: Rainbow Rescue (2020) N

Coming to Netflix on June 3rd

Lady Bird (2017)

Killing Gunther (2017)

Spelling the Dream (2020) N

Coming to Netflix on June 4th

Baki (Season 2 – Part 3) N

Can You Hear Me? / M’entends-tu? (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on June 5th

13 Reasons Why (Season 4) N

Choked: Pasai Bolta Hai (2020) N

Hannibal (Seasons 1-3)

Merry Men 2: Another Mission (2019)

Queer Eye (Season 5) N

Supernatural (Season 15)

The Last Days of American Crime (2020) N

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 6th

Queen of the South (Season 4)

The Night Clerk (2020)

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 7th

365 Days (2020)

