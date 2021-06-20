What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: June 21st to 27th, 2021

It’s time to look at the week ahead of what’s coming up on Netflix over the next 7 days. It’s a quieter week as we’re expecting this week to be particularly news-heavy but here’s a rundown of what we’re currently expecting to come to Netflix between June 21st and June 28th, 2021.

A week of rather horny additions awaits on Netflix in the US this week which is perhaps why Liam Neeson looks so disgusted in our cover photo this week.

As we mentioned, we’re expecting this week to be much more news orientated for Netflix with the full July 2021 releases list for example.

Anyway, here’s a look at our top 3 titles heading to Netflix this week.

Too Hot to Handle (Season 2)

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday

You’re either in the love it or hate it camp for this reality show which returns this week with the first four episodes on Wednesday and a further six currently scheduled for June 30th, 2021.

The new season takes place in the Turks and Caicos Islands with it being filmed throughout the pandemic.

The premise of the dating reality show is that there’s only one rule on the island. No sexual contact.

The Ice Road (2021)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Written and directed by Jonathan Hensleigh, this Liam Neeson action thriller set in northern Canada sees a rescue mission take place to save trapped miners.

Netflix US is expected to be the only region getting The Ice Road on Friday.

The Seventh Day (2021)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

Makings its SVOD debut on Netflix this week is the new Guy Pearce horror about an exorcist teaming up with a new priest for his first day of training.

Reviews thus far have been fairly poor but it’ll be interesting to see how the reviews fare after a wider audience is exposed to this on Thursday.

Sex/Life (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Created by Stacy Rukeyser is a brand new romance drama series that could go either way in our book.

Here’s what you can expect from the new series:

“A suburban mother of two takes a fantasy-charged trip down memory lane that sets her very married present on a collision course with her wild-child past.”

Full List of What’s Currently Scheduled to Arrive on Netflix This Week

As always, you can see the daily new additions to Netflix via our what’s new on Netflix area.

Coming to Netflix on June 22nd

Broken

The Mole (Multiple Seasons) .

This Is Pop (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on June 23rd

Good on Paper (2021) N

Osuofia in London & Osuofia in London 2 (2003 & 2004)

Murder by the Coast (2021) N

The House of Flowers: The Movie (2021) N

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties (Season 1) N

Too Hot to Handle (Season 2) N

Coming to Netflix on June 24th

Godzilla Singular Point (Season 1) N

Jiva! (Season 1) N

Sisters on Track (2021) N

The Naked Director (Season 2) N

The Seventh Day (2021)

Coming to Netflix on June 25th

Ray (Season 1) N

Sex/Life (Season 1) N

The A List (Season 2) N

The Ice Road (2021) N

Coming to Netflix on June 26th

Wonder Boy (2019) N

What are you looking forward to catching on Netflix this week? Let us know below in the comments section.