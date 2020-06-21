What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: June 22nd to June 28th

It’s time to look at what’s heading to Netflix throughout the course of the final week of June 2020 and what a great month its been thus far. We’ll have full recaps of everything that has made its way onto Netflix throughout the course of the month but for now, here’s a look at what the next 7 days has in store headlined by Dark and the new Will Ferrell comedy, Eurovision.

Before we dive into the full list of what’s on the way, here are three highlights.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (2020) N

Coming to Netflix: Friday, June 26th

Like most live events so far in 2020, the actual Eurovision contest didn’t go ahead but Netflix is here to fill the gaping corny hole with a new comedy from Rachel McAdams and Will Ferrell.

The movie (directed by David Dobkin) will follow to aspiring musicians as they wish to represent their country in the famous singing competition.

Roswell, New Mexico (Season 2)

Coming to Netflix: Tuesday, June 23rd

Season 2 of Roswell, New Mexico saw a huge gain in quality for its second outing on The CW and is often criminally overlooked.

The series is a reboot of the classic series of the same name and is about aliens who live among a small community looking to live and love.

Season 3 has already been renewed so it’s a good time to give the series a whirl if you haven’t already.

Dark (Season 3)

Coming to Netflix: Saturday, June 27th

Ask any sci-fi fan at the moment what their favorite series and the chances are that Dark will be among them and there’s a good reason for that. The German series is among the best on Netflix and comes to an end next weekend.

It drops on Saturday which is also the day within the show the world is supposed to end.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Note: release dates are subject to change.

Coming to Netflix on June 22nd

Dark Skies (2013)

The Royal Hibiscus Hotel (2017)

Coming to Netflix on June 23rd

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything (2020) N

Roswell: New Mexico (Season 2)

Coming to Netflix on June 24th

Athlete A (2020) N

Bulbbul (2020) N

Crazy Delicious (Season 1) N

Lenox Hill (Special Episode) N

Nobody Knows I’m Here (2020) N

Coming to Netflix on June 25th

Vivah (2006) – Indian musical.

Coming to Netflix on June 26th

All For Love (Season 1) N

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (2020) N

Home Game (Season 1) N

Kasanova

Ordinary People

Straight Up (2019)

Twogether (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on June 27th

Dark (Season 3) N

Ride Like a Girl (2019)

Coming to Netflix on June 28th

#FriendButMarried 2 (2020)

Kappela

Skin

