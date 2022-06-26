What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: June 27th to July 3rd, 2022

Welcome to another rundown of what’s new on Netflix in the coming week and it’s going to be a super busy week despite the fact most to all of the attention is going to be on a single title. Here’s the rundown of everything scheduled to hit Netflix US between June 27th and July 3rd, 2022.

Before we dive into the full list of everything scheduled to hit throughout the week, let’s walk you through some of our most anticipated releases:

Most Anticipated New Releases Coming to Netflix This Week

Stranger Things (Season 4 – Volume 2)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

I mean, did you really expect anything else?

It’s been a tantalizing wait for what will be the final two episodes that drop at the end of the week that concludes the story of season 4.

Without getting too spoiler-heavy, we’ll be continuing El’s transition back to regaining her powers but even then, will she be strong enough to defeat Vecna (or 001 as we now know him to be) we’ll have to wait and see!

Blasted (2022)

Coming to Netflix: Tuesday

Given Stranger Things headlines the lineup this week, we’re a little light on other big Netflix Originals but one that could potentially break through the noise is this new Norweigen sci-fi movie.

Inspired by a UFO phenomenon in Hessdalen the movie, first announced in May 2021, here’s what you can expect from the action-comedy:

“Blasted follows childhood friends Sebastian (Axel Bøyum) and Mikkel (Fredrik Skogsrud), who are reunited for Sebastian’s bachelor party. While Mikkel never matured past teenage laser tag-prodigy, Sebastian has grown into a career-obsessed workaholic who’s using the party to schmooze a potential client. But when the bachelor party stumbles head-first into an alien invasion, it’s up to Mikkel and Sebastian to reunite as the kick-ass lasertag duo they once were and fight back.”

First of the Month Movies

As always, the first of the month means a refresh in terms of licensed movies from third-party providers like Warner Bros., Sony, Universal and others. If we had to pick three movies for you to check out, we’d recommend:

A Call to Spy – “After France falls to the Nazis, two women seek to support the war effort by spying for a secret agency under Churchill. Based on a true story.”

I Am Legend (2007) – “When a virus turns the human race into bloodthirsty mutants, civilization’s last hope is scientist Robert Neville — the only person left unaffected.”

– “When a virus turns the human race into bloodthirsty mutants, civilization’s last hope is scientist Robert Neville — the only person left unaffected.” Zero Dark Thirty (2012) – “Helmed by Kathryn Bigelow, this gripping dramatization chronicles the 10-year hunt for Osama bin Laden in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.”

Speaking of movies, we cover our most anticipated eight upcoming movies in July 2022 here.

For a full look at what’s coming up in July 2022, check our comprehensive preview for the new movies and shows coming up here which includes titles you won’t find listed anywhere else.

Full List of New Releases Coming to Netflix This Week

Note: This list primarily covers Netflix US – other regions lineups will vary.

Coming to Netflix on June 27th

Cafe Minamdang (Season 1) N

Chip and Potato: Chip’s Holiday (2022) N

Coming to Netflix on June 28th

Blasted (2022) N

Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy (2022) N

Coming to Netflix on June 29th

Beauty (2022) N

Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Season 1) N

Pirate Gold of Adak Island (Season 1) N

The Upshaws (Season 2) N

Coming to Netflix on June 30th

Alone (Season 8)

Bastard!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- (Season 1) N

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)

Sea Power (Season 1)

Sharkdog (Season 2) N

Coming to Netflix on July 1st

A Call to Spy (2020)

Big Daddy (1999)

Blue Jasmine (2013)

Boogie Nights (1997)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Contraband (2012)

Deliverance (1972)

Falls Around Her (2018)

Final Score (2018)

GoodFellas (1990)

I Am Legend (2007)

Insidious (2010)

John Carpenter’s Vampires (1998)

LOL (2012)

Mean Girls (2004)

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005)

Natural Born Killers (1994)

Old School (2003)

Police Academy (1984)

Semi-Pro (2008)

Seven

Snatch (2000)

Stranger Things (Season 4 – Volume 2) N

The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

The Dirty Dozen (1967)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)

The Terminal (2004)

Wild Card (2015)

Wyatt Earp (1994)

Zero Dark Thirty (2012)

Coming to Netflix on July 2nd

Operation Romeo (2022)

Coming to Netflix on July 3rd

Blair Witch (2016)

Oh My Baby (Season 1)

The Art of Incarnation (2021)

What will you be checking out on Netflix this week after Stranger Things? Let us know in the comments down below.