What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: June 28th to July 4th, 2021

It’s time to look at the bumper week lined up for Netflix in the US over the next 7 days. Over 75 new releases are currently expected over the next 7 days.

As you may know, when we cross over into a new month, we traditionally get a bunch of older licensed movies from the likes of Sony, Warner Brothers and more. That’s no different this month. If you want to see a full list of what’s coming up in July 2021, keep an eye on our ever-updating preview.

Now, let’s get into our top 3 picks of what you should watch this week:

Fear Street: 1994 (2021) N

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Kicking off just before the July 4th weekend is the first of a new trilogy of movies releasing throughout the course of July.

Based on the Fear Street books from R.L. Stine about a circle of friends encountering an evil that’s existed for hundreds of years.

Grey’s Anatomy (Season 17)

Coming to Netflix: Saturday

One of the longest-running shows on network television right now continues to keep coming on Netflix.

Grey’s Anatomy hasn’t been immune to the COVID-19 pandemic which not only affected the filming schedule but also the story of the show going into its seventeenth season.

Complete Movie Collections

Several complete movie collections are headed to Netflix this week for those who love watching movie franchises in full.

The Karate Kid (also known as the Cobra Kai prequels) is coming to Netflix with all three of the original movies hitting on July 1st.

The entire collection of the Underworld movies from Sony Pictures starring Kate Beckinsale arrives on the first as does all three of the Warner Brothers Mike Myers comedy movies, Austin Powers.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on June 28th

A Way Back Home

Killing Them Softly (2012)

The Seven Deadly Sins (Dragon’s Judgement) N

Coming to Netflix on June 29th

StarBeam (Season 4) N

Coming to Netflix on June 30th

America: The Motion Picture (2021) N

Deranged

Mommy Issues

Lying and Stealing (2019)

Prime Time (2021) N

Somos (Season 1) N

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork (Season 1) N

The Daily Life of the Immortal King (Season 1)

The Unknown: Legend of Exorcist Zhong Kui (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix on July 1st

Air Force One (1997)

Audible (2021) N

Austin Powers Trilogy Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me Austin Powers in Goldmember

Boogie Nights (1997)

Born to Play (2020).

Charlie’s Angels

Congo (1995)

Dennis the Menace (1993)

Dynasty Warriors (2021) N

Generation 56k (Season 1) N

Hampstead (2017)

Hunter X Hunter (Season 6)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Kung Fu Panda (2011)

Life As We Know It (2010)

Love Actually (2003)

Mary Magdalene (2018)

Masameer County (Season 1)

Memoirs of a Geisha (2005)

Midnight Run (1988)

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway (2021) N

Mortal Kombat (1995)

Mother’s Day (2016)

No Strings Attached (2011)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

Ophelia (2018)

Quarantine Tales (Season 1)

Rainbow Rangers (Season 1)

Red Joan (2018)

Sailor Moon Crystal (2014-)

She’s Out of My League (2010)

Spanglish (2004)

Star Trek (2009)

Stuart Little (1999)

Supermarket Sweep (Season 1)

Sword of Trust (2019)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)

Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991)

The Beguiled (2017)

The Best of Enemies (2019)

The Bureau of Magical Things (Season 1)

The Karate Kid Trilogy: The Karate Kid The Karate Kid II The Karate Kid III

The Strangers (2008)

Underworld (2003)

Underworld: Awakening (2012)

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009)

What Dreams May Come (1998)

Why Do Fools Fall in Love (1998)

Young Royals (Season 1) N

Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005)

Coming to Netflix on July 2nd

Big Timber (Season 1) N

Fear Street: 1994 (2021) N

Haseen Dillruba (2021) N

Holiday on Mars / In vacanza su Marte (2020)

Mortel (Season 2) N

RattleSnake – The Ahanna Story (2020)

Snowpiercer (2013)

The 8th Night (2021) N

Coming to Netflix on July 3rd

Grey’s Anatomy (Season 17)

Coming to Netflix on July 4th

We the People (Season 1) N

