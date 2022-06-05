What’s Coming to Netflix This Week – June 6th to 12th, 2022

Welcome along to another look ahead at the week to come on Netflix where we’ll be having a look at everything coming up between June 6th through June 12th, 2022.

Most Anticipated New Releases on Netflix This Week

First Kill (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Based on the short story from V. E. Schwab, this new supernatural teen series looking to emulate the likes of The Vampire Diaries and Supernatural.

Here’s the official synopsis for First Kill:

“When it’s time for teenage vampire Juliette (Sarah Catherine Hook) to make her first kill so she can take her place among a powerful vampire family, she sets her sights on a new girl in town named Calliope (Imani Lewis). But much to Juliette’s surprise, Calliope is a vampire hunter from a family of celebrated slayers. Both find that the other won’t be so easy to kill and, unfortunately, way too easy to fall for.”

Peaky Blinders (Season 6)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

The saga of the British BBC series Peaky Blinders came to an end on the broadcaster and now joins Netflix around the globe.

We’ve followed Tommy Shelby’s rise through the ranks of society building up the notorious street gang but that concludes with these final 6 episodes.

Hustle (2022)

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday

Adam Sandler is mostly associated on Netflix with his wacky comedies but in recent years the actor has broken into serious dramas (most notably Uncut Gems which departed Netflix recently) and now he’s doing the same for Netflix with Hustle.

Here’s what you can expect:

“After discovering a once-in-a-lifetime player with a rocky past abroad, a down on his luck basketball scout (Adam Sandler) takes it upon himself to bring the phenom to the States without his team’s approval. Against the odds, they have one final shot to prove they have what it takes to make it in the NBA.”

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on June 6th

Action Pack (Season 2) N

Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill (2022) N – Netflix is a Joke Festival

Coming to Netflix on June 7th

That’s My Time with David Letterman (Part 1) N – Netflix is a Joke Festival

Coming to Netflix on June 8th

Baby Fever (Season 1) N

El paseo 6 (2021)

Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis (2022) N

Hustle (2022) N

Keep Sweet Pray and Obey (Limited Series) N

Coming to Netflix on June 9th

2020 (Season 1)

Ben & Jody / Filosofi Kopi 3 (2022)

Don (2022)

Rhythm + Flow Nouvelle Ecole (Season 1) N

Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration (2022) N – Netflix is a Joke Festival

Coming to Netflix on June 10th

Breaded Life (2021)

Closet Monster (2015)

Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness (2022) N

Dirty Daddy: A Tribute to Bob Saget (2022) N – Netflix is a Joke Festival

First Kill (Season 1) N

Intimacy (Season 1) N

Peaky Blinders (Season 6) N

Top Gear (Seasons 27 and 28)

Trees of Peace (2022) N

Vice (2018)

Coming to Netflix on June 11th

Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory (2022) N – Netflix is a Joke Festival

Coming to Netflix on June 12th

That’s My Time with David Letterman (Part 2) N – Netflix is a Joke Festival

