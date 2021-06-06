What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: June 7th to 13th, 2021

After a very busy week of new releases, next week looks to keep up the pace with lots of brand new movies and TV shows to look forward to. Here’s a dive into the most complete list of what’s coming to Netflix between June 7th and June 13th, 2021.

We’re constantly getting word of new releases set for later this month so if you’re looking for more of what’s coming to Netflix in June 2021, make sure to bookmark our pages.

Now let’s take a look at three of our top picks for the week before we dive into the full current list of what’s coming up this week. Keep an eye on our what’s new on Netflix section for daily updates.

L.A.’s Finest (Season 2)

Coming to Netflix: Tuesday

The first season of the Spectrum show joined Netflix back in January and after a short wait, the second and final season will be joining early in the week.

The story continues to follow Syd and Nancy (played by Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba) as LAPD detectives. The series is loosely based on the Bad Boys franchise.

Awake (2021)

Coming to Netflix: Tuesday

Gina Rodriguez headlines this post-apocalyptic thriller (similar to A Quiet Place in genre) where a global event wipes out our tech and our ability to sleep. We follow an ex-soldier looking for the cure.

While its release earlier in the week does throw up some red flags to us, we’re still excited to see how this one turns out.

Wish Dragon (2021)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Sony acquired Wish Dragon for its animation releases but due to the COVID-19 pandemic eventually went on to sell it to Netflix. It’s the second Sony Animated movie to hit so far this year and looks to be just as delightful as The Mitchells Vs The Machines.

Here’s what you can expect:

“Determined teen Din is longing to reconnect with his childhood best friend when he meets a wish-granting dragon that leads him on an adventure a thousand years in the making.”

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on June 7th

Vampire Academy

Coming to Netflix on June 9th

Awake (2021) N

Fresh, Fried and Crispy (Season 1) N

L.A.’s Finest (Season 2)

Tragic Jungle (2021) N

Coming to Netflix on June 10th

A Haunted House 2 (2014)

Camellia Sisters (2020)

Locombians (Season 1) N

Trese (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on June 11th

Lupin (Part 2) N

Skater Girl (2021) N

Wish Dragon (2021) N

Coming to Netflix on June 12th

Love (featuring Marriage and Divorce) (Season 1 – New Episode) N

Coming to Netflix on June 13th

Picture a Scientist (2020)

The Devil Below (2021)

What are you looking forward to catching this week on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.