What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: March 14th to 20th, 2022

Welcome to week 11 of 2022 and as always, lots of new movies and shows to look forward to over the next 7 days. Next week’s movie additions are particularly impressive so let’s break down everything coming to Netflix between March 14th and March 20th, 2022.

Beyond this week, there’s still a lot left to look forward to throughout March. Still to come includes the second season of Bridgerton, a new season of Call the Midwife, and four seasons of the Hulu Original Casual.

Best New Movies and Shows Coming This Week to Netflix

A Walk Among the Tombstones (2014)

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday

Liam Neeson is now synonymous with action movies and this movie falls in line with many other movies meaning you know exactly what you can expect diving in.

Directed by Scott Frank, this movie sees Neeson play the role of Matthew Scudder a private investigator who is hired by a drug lord to find his murdered wife.

Reviews are generally pretty positive with it having a 6.5 on IMDb and a 57 on Metacritic. Empire notably said the movie is “weighty, solid and sharp”.

Human Resources (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Big Mouth is perhaps Netflix’s biggest animated sitcom to date (sorry, Bojack Horseman) and its universe expands this week with Human Resources.

The workplace comedy series sees some familiar faces from Big Mouth in their actual home environment where they have to juggle their own relationships and work commitments.

Rescued by Ruby (2022)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

Most known for playing The Flash on The CW (new season coming to Netflix later this year) Grant Gustin will be playing the real-world character of Dan who is a state trooper intent on joining the renowned K-9 unit but keeps coming up against the obstacles.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Note: this list only applies to Netflix in the United States although those marked with an N (Netflix Originals) will most likely release globally. Other region’s lineups will vary.

Coming to Netflix on March 15th

Adam by Eve: A Live in Animation (2022) N

Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous. (2022) N

Marilyn’s Eyes (2022) N

One Piece: Strong World (2009)

Team Zenko Go (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on March 16th

A Walk Among the Tombstones (2014)

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives (Limited Series) N

Heist: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Park (Season 1) N

Pedal to Metal (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on March 17th

Between Heaven & Earth (2021)

Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013)

Rescued by Ruby (2022) N

Rollem (2021)

Soil / Ground (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on March 18th

Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question (Season 1) N

Animal (Season 2) N

Backpackers (2022) N

Black Crab (2022) N

Cracow Monsters (Season 1) N

Eternally Confused and Eager for Love (Season 1) N

Human Resources (Season 1) N

Is It Cake? (Season 1) N

Light the Night (Part 3) N

Standing Up (Season 1) N

Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup (2021)

Top Boy (Season 2 or Season 4) N

Windfall (2022) N

Without Saying Goodbye (2022) N

Young, Famous and African (Season 1) N

What’s Leaving Netflix This Week Highlights

Several documentaries will be departing Netflix this week including:

Ken Burns Presents: College Behind Bars: A Film by Lynn Novick and Produced by Sarah Botstein (Leaving March 15th)

Late Life: The Chien-Ming Wang Story (Leaving March 15th)

Notes on Blindness (Leaving March 15th)

Also leaving this week is Morgan Freeman’s 5 Flights Up and Howards End starring Anthony Hopkins which both leave Netflix on Thursday.

