What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: March 15th to 21st, 2021

Wowee – what a lineup Netflix has for you this week with a varied bunch of titles both licensed and in the Netflix Original library. Here’s what’s set to arrive on Netflix in the United States between March 15th and March 21st, 2021.

Just some quick housekeeping before we move on. We’re adding new titles towards the end of the month in our March 2021 lineup list and we’ve already got quite a few titles known for April 2021 too.

Now let’s take a look at three must-see titles this week:

The Last Blockbuster (2020)

Coming to Netflix: Monday, March 15th

The irony of Netflix getting this title hasn’t been lost on the media which has reported on this documentary coming to Netflix ad nauseam

this week.

The documentary looks behind the scenes of Blockbuster’s ultimate demise and heading to rural America where one store carrying the golden yellow letters remains operational.

Waffles + Mochi (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Tuesday, March 16th

While the Obamas have released a number of titles on Netflix already, none has quite the appeal of this new series which seems to be eying Sesame Street and The Muppet Show in terms of scope for children.

Here’s what you can expect:

“Waffles and Mochi embark on a global food expedition in order to become chefs. With the help of Mrs. Obama, Waffles and Mochi travel the world, learning all they can about different foods and cultures!”

Sky Rojo (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Friday, March 19th

Alex Pina is most known for Money Heist and while his second Netflix show didn’t hit the ground running, that certainly has the potential to change with this third entry from the prolific Spanish showrunner and writer.

We’ll be following three adult-workers escaping their old lives with their ex-boss hot on their tail. Expect a fast-paced excellent action series.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on March 15th

Abla Fahita (Season 1) N

Bakugan: Armored Alliance (Season 1)

The BFG (2016)

The Last Blockbuster (2020)

The Lost Pirate Kingdom (Season 1) N

Zero Chill (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on March 16th

RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo (2021) N

Savages (2012)

Waffles + Mochi (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on March 17th

Catch.er

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal (2021) N

Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on March 18th

B: The Beginning (Season 2) N

Deadly Illusions (2021)

Get the Goat / Cabras Da Peste (2021) N

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American (2021) N

Skylines (2020)

The Fluffy Movie: Unity Through Laughter (2014)

Wave of Cinema: 90s Generation

Coming to Netflix on March 19th

Alien TV (Season 2) N

Country Comfort (Season 1) N

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 3) N

Sky Rojo (Season 1) N

Who’s the Boss (2020)

Coming to Netflix on March 20th

Hospital (2017)

Jiu Jitsu (2020)

What are you looking forward to catching on Netflix this week?