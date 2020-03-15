What’s Coming to Netflix This Week (March 16th to March 22nd)

Another busy week is awaiting Netflix with a solid week of brand new releases. Below, we’ll take a look at everything that’s currently scheduled to hit Netflix over the next 7 days between March 16th and March 22nd.

As coronavirus grips much of the Western world, the likelihood is that we’re all going to be spending more time inside, thankfully Netflix is here to make us sane. As always, keep an eye on official advice from your relevant authorities.

Now let’s take a look at what’s in store for us this week.

Starting with the new Netflix Originals, most attention is going to be on Self Made, the new mini-series starring Octavia Spencer who will be playing the role of Madam C.J. Walker who was a trailblazer as an African American entrepreneur.

Two of the first The CW titles to drop after Arrow a little earlier in the year will arrive this week. Both the latest series of the sports drama, All American and superhero series Black Lightning will both drop on Tuesday.

For the kids, who may be off school this week, will have plenty to keep pre-occupied with. A new season of The Boss Baby arrives on Monday, a new Shaun the Sheep series on Tuesday, Dino Girl Gauko and Archibald’s Next Big Thing on Friday.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Remember, this is the most comprehensive weekly you’ll find as it includes items that weren’t included in the original March 2020 preview. As always, release dates are subject to change.

Coming to Netflix on March 16th

The Boss Baby: Back in Business (Season 3) N

Search Party (2014)

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011)

The Young Messiah (2016)

Coming to Netflix on March 17th

Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy (2020) N

All American (Season 2)

Black Lightning (Season 3)

Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on March 18th

All I Wish (2017)

Lu Over the Wall (2017)

Altered Carbon: Resleeved (2020) N

XV: Beyond the Tryline (2016)

Coming to Netflix on March 20th

A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story (2020) N

Archibald’s Next Big Thing (Season 2) N

Buddi (Season 1) N

Dino Girl Gauko (Season 2) N

Feel Good (Season 1) N

Greenhouse Academy (Season 4) N

Self Made: Inspired by The Life of Madam C.J. Walker (Limited Series) N

She (Season 1) N

The Letter for the King (Season 1) N

The Platform (2020) N

Tiger King (2020) N

Ultras (2020) N

Vampires (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on March 21st