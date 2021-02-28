What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: March 1st to 7th, 2021

A new month means a new batch of licensed movies and plenty of new releases lined up. Here’s your guide for everything currently lined up for release on Netflix in the United States between March 1st to March 7th, 2021.

As always, you can find daily recaps of what’s new and an extended list of everything that’s come to Netflix over the past few years via our what’s new on Netflix hub.

If you’re looking for the rest of the new additions lined up for March 2021, check out our updated preview which includes titles listed you won’t find on other outlets.

Now let’s get into our highlights for the week:

New and Returning Licensed Movies

Coming to Netflix: Monday

The first of the month brings with it new licensed movies. This list is getting continuously smaller as licenses for movies revert back permanently to their owners.

Our three top picks of licensed movies to keep an eye out for on Netflix this week includes:

Rain Man (1988) starring Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman

I Am Legend (2006) starring Will Smith

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011) starring Steve Carrell, Julianne Moore, Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling

Moxie (2021)

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday

The big new Netflix movie for the week is Amy Poehler’s second movie for Netflix which will see her return in front and behind the camera.

The teen drama follows a 16-year-old who tries to break out of the status-quo by sparking a revolution within her high school.

Pokémon Journeys: The Series (Part 4)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Capping off Netflix’s exclusive run of the newest Pokemon series at the end of the week is the final set of episodes of Pokémon Journeys which has followed Ash and Pikachu attempting to capture even more Pokemon.

Full Preliminary List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on March 1st

A Perfect Day For Arsenide (Season 1)

Banyuki (2009)

Batman Begins (2005)

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell (2021) N

Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche (2021)

Connected

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011)

Dances with Wolves (1990)

DC Super Hero Girls (Season 1)

How to Be Really Bad / Meine teuflisch gute Freundin (2018)

I Am Legend (2007)

Invictus (2009)

Jason X (2001)

Killing Gunther (2017)

Lego Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)

Nights in Rodanthe (2008)

Power Rangers Beast Morphers (Season 2)

Rain Man (1988)

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle (2013)

Step Up 4: Miami Heat (2012)

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Training Day (2001)

Two Weeks Notice (2002)

Year One (2009)

Coming to Netflix on March 2nd

Black or White (2014)

Men on a Mission (Season 2) N

Word Party (Season 5) N

Coming to Netflix on March 3rd

Moxie (2021) N

Murder Among The Mormons (Limited Series) N

Parker (2013)

Safe Haven (2013)

Coming to Netflix on March 4th

Mariposa (2020)

Pacific Rim: The Black (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on March 5th

City of Ghosts (Season 1) N

Dogwashers (2021) N

Fate of Alakada (2020)

Nevenka: Breaking the Silence (Limited Series) N

Pokémon Journeys: The Series (Part 4) N

Sentinelle (2021) N

What are you looking forward to watching this week on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.