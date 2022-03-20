What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: March 21st to 27th, 2022

Welcome to another look ahead at what’s coming up next on Netflix where the lineup has almost been cleared with the highly anticipated release of the second season of one of Netflix’s flagship titles coming up this Friday. Here’s a look at all the new movies and TV shows coming between March 21st to 27th, 2022.

On the removals front this week, we’ll be seeing several high-profile movies leaving throughout the week including Philomena (leaving Tuesday), Lawless (leaving Sunda), and Rogue Warfare (leaving Sunday). We’ll also see the Netflix Original Curtiz leave too.

Now let’s take a look at three highlights of this week’s new Netflix releases:

Best New Movies Coming to Netflix This Week

Bridgerton (Season 2)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Holding the accolade of being the best debut for any Netflix show in its history, all eyes are on the second season of Bridgerton which headlines this week’s lineup.

Plenty of changes are abound for this season of the Shondaland series with plenty of twists and turns promised.

There’s plenty more to look out for following this season with a third and fourth season confirmed and a spin-off on the way too.

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

Coming to Netflix: Saturday

The long-awaited sequel to Blade Runner came five years ago and while it wasn’t a box office smash hit, it has grown into a cult hit.

Ryan Gosling (who will soon be appearing in Netflix’s The Gray Man) headlines the cast who plays a blade runner looking into finding Rick Deckard who has gone into hiding.

Call the Midwife (Season 10)

Coming to Netflix: Monday

It’s been a long time coming but Netflix has finally netted the license to the tenth season of the BBC show, Call The Midwife.

If you’ve never seen Call the Midwife before, here’s what you can expect going in:

“This period drama set in impoverished East London in the 1950s follows a newly qualified midwife and her colleagues at a nursing convent.”

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Note: this list primarily focuses on Netflix in the United States. Other region’s lineups will vary. Titles marked with an “N” are Netflix Original titles.

Coming to Netflix on March 21st

Call the Midwife (Season 10)

In Good Hands (2022) N

Coming to Netflix on March 22nd

Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days (2022) N

The Principles of Pleasure (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on March 24th

Love Like the Falling Petals (2022) N

Coming to Netflix on March 25th

Bridgerton (Season 2) N

Transformers: BotBots (2022) N

Coming to Netflix on March 26th

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

King of Thieves (2018)

Coming to Netflix on March 27th

Once this week wraps up, there are still a few days left of March 2022 additions before all focus turns to April’s lineup on Netflix.