What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: March 22nd to 28th, 2021

Welcome to a look forward at the week ahead on Netflix in the United States. This week, we’ve got lots of new Netflix Originals headed our way headlined by the brand new Sherlock spin-off series The Irregulars. Here’s what’s coming to Netflix between March 22nd and March 28th.

Philomena (2013)

Coming to Netflix: Monday, March 22nd

Not many English movies coming to Netflix from other providers this week but we’re happy to report that one Netflix has managed to scoop this week is a beaut.

Nominated for 4 Oscars, this biopic features Judi Dench and Steve Coogan in jaw-dropping performances.

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood

Coming to Netflix: Thursday, March 25th

Seemingly coming out of nowhere is this new anime series based on the video game by Valve Software, DOTA.

The series will take a look into the backstories of some of the biggest characters from the MOBA which is world-renowned and based on viewing figures for the trailers, it’s sure to be a hit.

The Irregulars (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Friday, March 26th

Headlining Netflix’s lineup this week is the brand new spin-off series based on the well-known Sherlock Holmes IP, The Irregulars.

You’ll be joining a ragtag gang including Bea, Jessie, Billy, Spike and Leo who are looking to solve mysteries in Victorian London on behalf of Dr. Watson and Sherlock Holmes.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week (March 22 – 28)

Coming to Netflix on March 22nd

Navillera (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on March 23rd

Loyiso Gola: Unlearning (2021) N

Coming to Netflix on March 24th

Seaspiracy (2021) N

Who Killed Sara? (2021) N

Coming to Netflix on March 25th

Caught by a Wave (2021) N

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood (Season 1) N

Millennials (Season 3) N

Pui Pui Molcar (Season 1)

Secret Magic Control Agency (2021) N

Shtisel (Season 3) N

Coming to Netflix on March 26th

A Week Away (2021) N

Bad Trip (2020)

Black Is Beltza (2018)

Big Time Rush (Seasons 1-4)

Croupier (1998)

Kovan (2020)

Magic for Humans by Mago Pop (Season 1) N

Nailed It!: Double Trouble (Season 1) N

Ni de Cona (2020)

Pagglait (2021) N

The Irregulars (Season 1) N

