What’s Coming to Netflix This Week (March 23rd to March 29th)

It’s time to a look ahead at the week to come and see what’s headed to Netflix between March 23rd and March 29th. The good news is if you’re either self-isolating or quarantined this week, there’s plenty of new content to keep you occupied.

Before we dive into the full list, let’s first take a look at some of our most anticipated titles of the week:

The Bygone (2019)

Arrives on Netflix: Monday, March 23rd

Coming to Netflix tomorrow is a smaller movie that released last year without much fanfare so we’re happy to see it arrive early in the week.

The crime mystery set in the mid-West is about a young rancher who comes across a missing girl. It’s written and directed by Graham Phillips and Parker Phillips and thus far, has received good reviews from audiences.

Uncorked

Arrives on Netflix: Friday, March 27th

The big Netflix Original movie for the week is Uncorked. The movie is both written and directed by Prentice Penny and features the acting talents of Matt McGorry, Niecy Nash and Courtney B. Vance.

The drama will tell the story of one young man trying to chose his own destiny while his father has full expectations of him joining the family BBQ joint.

As some of the commenters in the trailer lament, it’s nice to see a comedy tell a familiar tale while keeping it fresh.

Ozark (Season 3)

Arrives on Netflix: Friday, March 27th

The big Netflix tentpole series of the week is undoubtedly Ozark season 3. The series has quickly become Netflix’s biggest dramas and rightfully so.

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Volume 6)

Arrives on Netflix: Sunday, March 29th

Patriot Act returns to Netflix next week in its regular Sunday spot. This episode was recorded earlier in the month so we’re not expecting an empty audience.

With that said, we’re really hoping Hasan takes the current global crisis in his stride. Netflix doesn’t dabble in current affairs or the news aside from this series. Hasan just had his second child in the past few days so head over to Twitter and wish him and his family well.

A couple of other highlights this week include Brad Pitt’s Killing Them Softly that arrives on Friday. Mel Gibson’s Blood Father arrives on Thursday and the final season of Syfy’s Happy! also arrives on Friday.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week (March 23rd to March 29th)

Coming to Netflix on March 23rd

Freud (Season 1) N

The Bygone (2019)

Coming to Netflix on March 24th

Tom Segura: Ball Hog (2020) N

Coming to Netflix on March 25th

Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable (2018)

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (2020) N

Curtiz (2018) N

The Mire (Season 1) N

The Occupant (2020) N

YooHoo to the Rescue (Season 3) N

Coming to Netflix on March 26th

7Seeds (Season 2) N

Blood Father (2016)

Unorthodox (Mini-series) N

Coming to Netflix on March 27th

Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Season 2) N

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon (2020) N

Happy! (Season 2)

Killing Them Softly (2012)

Ladies Up (Season 1) N

Maska (2020) N

Ozark (Season 3) N

Trixie Mattel: Moving Parts (2019)

True: Wuzzle Wegg Day (2020) N

Uncorked (2020) N

Wassup Man GO!

Willy and the Guardians of the Lake: Tales of the Ladeside Winter Adventure (2020)

Coming to Netflix on March 29th

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Volume 6) N

Please note: all release dates are subject to change and this list primarily covers the US Netflix region. Other regions will vary.