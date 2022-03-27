What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: March 28th to April 3rd, 2022

Welcome to your rundown of what’s coming up next on Netflix. It’s going to be a busy week of new movies and shows on Netflix as we cross into a new month so here’s everything coming to Netflix between March 28th and April 3rd, 2022.

Movies last week on Netflix were generally unimpressive so we’re happy to report that there are plenty of movies to watch this week. That’s mostly down to the fact we’re crossing into a new month when library titles from Warner Brothers, Sony and others all refresh. As a result, there are a lot of movie removals so be sure to watch what you need to before they depart.

What To Watch on Netflix This Week

Before we dive into the full list, we’ll first pick out our top 3 most anticipated releases of the week

Casual (Season 1-4)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

Previously a Hulu Original, this show from Lionsgate Television is now about to hit Netflix US (and Canada) in full at the end of the month.

The criminally underrated comedy series comes from Zander Lehmann and is about a brother and sister reuniting and living under the same roof again trying to navigate the world of modern dating.

Michaela Watkins, Tommy Dewey, and Tara Lynn Barr star.

Heartland (Season 14)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Netflix US receives Heartland seasons the slowest of any region which is a shame given the show is so popular throughout the states. The reason as to why is because the show is a timed-exclusive elsewhere but that time for season 14 is up (the countdown for season 15 is currently ticking too).

Here’s what you can expect from season 14 of the feel-good series:

“While Amy struggles with a life-changing challenge in Season 14, the entire town of Hudson will have to deal with an unexpected disaster that threatens to derail Lou’s first term as mayor. But, the family will pull through together and be stronger as a result.”

The Bubble (2022)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Of all the pandemic-era projects Netflix has released so far, The Bubble is perhaps our most anticipated. It features a huge ensemble cast who come together to film a corny low-budget franchise film while in a hotel.

Karen Gillan, Iris Apatow, Leslie Mann, Pedro Pascal, Fred Armisen, Maria Bakalova, and Kate McKinnon all star with Judd Apatow writing and directing.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Note: this list only applies to Netflix in the United States. Other regions’ lineups will vary.

Coming to Netflix on March 28th

The Imitation Game (2014)

Thermae Romae Novae (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on March 29th

Johnny Hallyday: Beyond Rock (Season 1) N

Mighty Express (Season 6) N

Mike Epps: Indiana Mike (2022) N

Coming to Netflix on March 30th

All Hail (2022) N

Broken Idol: The Undoing of Diomedes Diaz (2022) N

Trust No One: The Hunt For The Crypto King (2022) N

Wild Abandon (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on March 31st

Casual (Seasons 1-4)

Air Bud: Super Pup Z (2022) N

Old Enough! (Season 1)

Sudha Murty’s Stories of Wit and Magic (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix on April 1st

A Cinderella Story (2004)

Abby Hatcher (Season 2)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood (2022) N

Argo (2012)

Battle: Freestyle (Season 1) N

Beyblade: Burst Surge (Season 1)

Blade Movie Trilogy: Blade 1 (1998) Blade II (2002) Blade: Trinity (2004)

Blow (2001)

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Captain Nova (2022) N

Catch and Release (2006)

Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain (2022) N

CoComelon (Season 5)

Delta Farce (2007)

Eagle Eye (2008)

Forever Out of My League / Sempre più bello (2022) N

Four Brothers (2005)

Full Metal Jacket (1987)

Get Organized with The Home Edit (Season 2) N

Grown Ups (2010)

Heartland (Season 14)

Her (2013)

How To Train Your Dragon (2010)

Inception (2010)

Love Actually (2003)

Molly’s Game (2017)

Monster-in-Law (2005)

New York Minute (2004)

Oddbods (Season 3)

Pedro el escamoso (Season 1)

Polly Pocket (Season 5)

Rumor Has It… (2005)

Puss in Boots (2011)

Rurouni Kenshin (2012)

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Shrek Forever After: The Final Chapter (2010)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

The Blind Side (2009)

The Bubble (2022) N

The Last Bus (Season 1) N

The Nut Job (2013)

The Rental (2020)

The Ring (2002)

Tiger & Bunny: The Beginning (2012)

Tiger & Bunny: The Rising (2014)

We The Animals (2018)

Welcome to Eden (Season 1) N

Welcome to Waikiki (Season 1)

