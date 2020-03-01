What’s Coming to Netflix This Week (March 2nd – March 8th)

Welcome to another weekly preview of what’s headed onto Netflix over the next 7 days. There’s a fair bit to cover with most of this week’s best new titles carrying the Netflix Original branding. Here’s the complete (preliminary) list of what’s coming to Netflix between March 2nd, 2020 and March 8th.

You’d be forgiven for thinking this week’s lineup is a little lackluster for new titles outside of Netflix Originals. That’s likely because Netflix got over 50 new titles added on March 1st so if you haven’t checked those out, now is your chance.

Now let’s move onto our top picks of the week.

Spenser Confidential (2020)

Arrives on Netflix: Friday, March 6th

Most of the media attention will likely be on Spenser Confidential which has occupied our top spot on the homepage for the past few weeks.

The new action movie features Mark Wahlberg alongside a stellar cast, including Post Malone for all you music fans. It’s about two cops from Boston who are murdered and Spenser is forced to come out of retirement to take down the criminals.

Freaks (2018)

Arrives on Netflix: Tuesday, March 3rd

If you’re looking for a true hidden gem, Freaks may be up your street. This is a sci-fi movie designed for pure sci-fi fans and is about a girl that discovers a new world beyond our own and uses it to escape the clutches of her POS father.

Reviews for the Zach Lpovksky and Adam B. Stein movie were generally positive given its modest budget. Sadly, barely anyone went to see this last year so now is your chance to watch it on Netflix from Tuesday.

Castlevania (Season 3)

Arrives on Netflix: Thursday, March 5th

We really don’t need to sing the praises of this animated series on Netflix because most fans do a stellar job of that already.

The excellent animated series covers the story from the videogames of the same name and features some big names behind the animation team and voice cast.

It’s gory, violent, true to the source material and possibly Netflix’s best-animated series that isn’t a sitcom?

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Note: release dates are subject to change this list primarily covers the US releases. Netflix Originals in most cases are global releases other titles will vary.

Coming to Netflix on March 2nd

Uncovered

Coming to Netflix on March 3rd

Freaks (2018)

Freshman Year (2019)

Luccas Neto in: The End of Christmas

Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis (2020) N

Coming to Netflix on March 4th

Angu Vaikuntapurathu

Everybody’s Everything (2019)

Coming to Netflix on March 5th

Castlevania (Season 3) N

Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors (2020) N

Power Players (Season 1)

Wassup Man GO!

Coming to Netflix on March 6th

Alakada Reloaded

All About Love

Guilty (2020) N

I am Jonas (2020) N

Paradise PD (Part 2) N

Spenser Confidential (2020) N

The Protector (Season 3) N

Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City (2020) N

Ugly Delicious (Season 2) N

Coming to Netflix on March 8th