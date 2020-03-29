What’s Coming to Netflix This Week (March 30th – April 5th)

It’s going to be a bumper week of new Netflix titles and that’s most welcome given the circumstances we find ourselves in right now. Here’s a rundown of everything currently coming to Netflix from March 30th, 2020 to April 5th, 2020 on Netflix in the United States.

The reason for the large influx of titles this week is because we’re crossing into a new month. As always, the first of the month brings with it plenty of licensed movies from the major movie studios that include Warner Brothers, Sony, and Universal. We’ve just updated our April 2020 preview with more titles scheduled throughout the month so keep an eye on them here.

Let’s take a look at some of the highlights of what’s coming to Netflix this week before diving into the full list.

Community (6 Seasons)

Netflix Release Date: April 1st

Community is coming to Netflix globally on April 1st, 2020 and in the United States, Netflix will be sharing the license with Hulu.

Just to give you a glimpse into what you can expect, here’s perhaps the finest moment from all six seasons.

The Windsors (Season 3)

Netflix Release Date: March 31st

In the need of some British humor? Then on Tuesday, Netflix has you covered with the latest season of The Windsors.

The hilarious series sees a re-imaging of the British Royal Family with Harry Enfield playing the role of Charles, Richard Goulding as Harry and Kathryn Drysdale as Meghan.

Lethal Weapon Franchise

Netflix is about to get not one, not two but all four of the original Lethal Weapon movies.

The movies see Mel Gibson team up with Danny Glover who play two cops who don’t initially see eye-to-eye. The movies make for the perfect afternoon binge session.

The TV series license is with Fox so, therefore, won’t be coming to Netflix despite it actually living up to the name in most ways.

Money Heist (Season 4)

Netflix Release Date: Friday, April 4th

Without a doubt, the biggest Netflix Original of the week is the return of the Spanish hit series, Money Heist.

There’s so much we still don’t know about part 4 of Money Heist but we’re thrilled all the same. You can read about what we do know about part 4 of Money Heist in our ongoing preview.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Please note: release dates are subject to change.

Coming to Netflix on March 31st

Akbar Birbal (Season 1)

Bal Ganesh (Season 1)

Greater (2016)

Paharganj (2019)

Pretty Little Stalker (2018)

Punyakoti (2019)

The Windsors (Season 3)

Tree House Tales (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix on April 1st

40 Days and 40 Nights (2002)

Alpha Dog (2006)

Bloodsport (1988)

Cadillac Records (2008)

Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)

Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke (1978)

Community (6 Seasons)

David Batra: Elefanten i rummet (2020) N

Deep Impact (1998)

God’s Not Dead (2014)

How to Fix a Drug Scandal (Limited Series) N

Just Friends (2005)

Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)

Kim’s Convenience (Season 4)

Lethal Weapon / Lethal Weapon 2 / Lethal Weapon 3 / Lethal Weapon 4

Man Like Mobeen (Season 3)

Minority Report (2002)

Molly’s Game (2017)

Mortal Kombat (1995)

Mud (2012)

Nailed It! (Season 4) N

Operation Odessa (2018)

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon (Season 3)

Promised Land (2012)

Road to Perdition (2002)

Saint Seiya (Season 5)

Salt (2010)

School Daze (1988)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Soul Plane (2004)

Sunderland ‘Til I Die (Season 2) N

Sunrise in Heaven (2019)

Tad the Lost Explorer and the Secret of King Midas

Taxi Driver (1976)

The Death of Stalin (2017)

The Girl with All the Gifts (2016)

The Hangover (2009)

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (Season 1)

The Little Vampire (2017)

The Matrix / The Matrix Reloaded / The Matrix Revolutions

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

The Players Club (1998)

The Roommate (2011)

The Runaways (2010)

The Social Network (2010)

Wildling (2018)

Coming to Netflix on April 2nd

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966)

Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll (2019)

Coming to Netflix on April 3rd

Coffee & Kareem (2020) N

Money Heist: The Phenomenon N

Money Heist (Part 4) N

Nicky Jam: El Ganador (Season 1)

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (Season 1) N

Starbeam (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on April 4th

Angel Has Fallen (2019)

Coming to Netflix on April 5th

The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.