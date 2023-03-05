Coming Soon to Netflix

What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: March 6th to 12th, 2023

29 new movies and series are scheduled to hit Netflix this week.

Another busy week awaits on Netflix in the US, with a host of new movies and series coming to Netflix over the next seven days. Here’s your full preliminary rundown of what’s coming up this week, including our three most anticipated titles. 

Most Anticipated Releases Coming to Netflix This Week

Luther: The Fallen Sun

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Idris Elba is back as John Luther, who he first played in the BBC series back in 2010 for five seasons. Now back for another outing in the form of a feature film, he’ll be stopping at nothing to get to the bottom of a slew of murders rocking the capital of England.

Also, don’t forget, if you’re in select cities in the United Kingdom and the United States, you’ll be able to catch Luther: The Fallen Sun throughout the week in theaters.

You (Season 4 – Part 2)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

It feels like just yesterday we were venturing off to London with Joe, but as you’ve probably figured out by watching so far, things aren’t going to plan.

The second half of You, consisting of 5 episodes, kicks off with Joe searching for a scapegoat for all the murders that have just taken place. Will he be able to get away with murder, or is his time finally up? We’ll find out later this week.

Outlast (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Survival series are nothing new, but Netflix is getting its own equivalent this week in the form of Outlast, which comes from Jason Bateman’s outfit, Aggregate Films.

Here’s what you can expect from the new reality series:

“In the extreme Alaskan wild, 16 survivalists compete for a chance to win a massive cash prize but these lone wolves must be part of a team to win.”

 

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on March 6th

  • Ridley Jones (Season 5) Netflix Original
  • Unlock My Boss (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix on March 7th

  • World War Z (2013)

Coming to Netflix on March 8th

  • Faraway (2023) Netflix Original
  • MH370: The Plane That Disappeared (2023) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on March 9th

  • Rekka (2016)
  • You (Season 4 – Part 2) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on March 10th

  • Do Your Worst! (2023)
  • Fujii Kaze: Love All Serve All Stadium Live (2022)
  • Have a nice day! (2023) Netflix Original
  • Jolly Roger (2022)
  • Luther: The Fallen Sun (2023) Netflix Original
  • Nike Training Club Specials – Netflix Originals
    • 10 Minute Workouts (Volume 2)
    • 20 Minute Workouts (Volume 2)
    • 30 MInute Workouts (Volume 2)
    • Abs & Core (Volume 1)
    • Bodyweight Burn (Volume 2)
    • Fire & Flow (2023)
    • Fitness for Runners (2023)
    • High-Intensity Training (Volume 2)
    • Ignite & Inspire with Kirsty Godso (2023)
    • Kick Off with Betina Gozo (2023)
    • Lower-Body Workouts (Volume 1)
    • Upper-body Workouts (Volume 1)
    • Yoga (Volume 1)
    • Yoga with Xochilt (2023)
  • Outlast (Season 1) Netflix Original
  • Rana Naidu (Season 1) Netflix Original
  • The Glory (Part 2) Netflix Original

