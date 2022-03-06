What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: March 7th to 13th, 2022

A very strong week awaits on Netflix with a selection of must-watch movies coming as well as final seasons of two fan favorites. Here’s everything set to come to Netflix in the US between March 7th and March 13th, 2022.

The US won’t see many removals this week with most being international titles expiring. Next week, the superb Howard’s End is set to leave the service so watch while you can.

Our Most Anticipated New Netflix Releases This Week

Good Girls (Season 4)

Coming to Netflix: Monday

It’s the end of the road for the Good Girls with the NBC show’s final season hitting Netflix US (long after coming to Netflix internationally) for the final time.

Sadly the show didn’t get renewed for a fifth season despite some reports there was interest in both NBC and other parties picking it up. Despite the story having plenty of unanswered questions, the show is definitely worth a binge if you haven’t tried it out yet.

The Last Kingdom (Season 5)

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday

It’s been a long road for The Last Kingdom which first began airing on its original home of the BBC before getting picked up by Netflix for recent seasons.

Season 5 is set to close out the historical drama that adapts loosely The Saxon Stories by Bernard Cornwell.

Now despite this being the last season of the show, we’re not quite done with the story just yet. A movie has been commissioned

The Adam Project

Coming to Netflix: Friday

You’re bound to hear a lot about The Adam Project over the coming week as the movie represents Netflix’s first real major movie release of 2022.

Shawn Levy is behind the project with an all-star cast in front of the camera including Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Walker Scobell, Catherine Keener, and Zoe Saldana.

If you’re wanting to go in cold, here’s a brief description about what you can expect going in:

“A time-traveling pilot teams up with his younger self and his late father to come to terms with his past while saving the future.”

Given how busy this week will be, keep an eye out on our what’s new on Netflix hub for daily roundups of everything new as well as an expanded list of Netflix’s new releases.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on March 7th

Good Girls (Season 4)

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 8th

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts (Season 2) N

Autumn Girl (Season 1) N

Chip and Potato (Season 3) N

Last One Standing (Season 1) N

Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You (2022) N

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 9th

Byron Baes (Season 1) N

Queer Eye: Germany (Season 1) N

Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah (Season 2)

The Andy Warhol Diaries (Limited Series) N

The Bombardment (2021) N

The Last Kingdom (Season 5) N

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 10th

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (Season 7)

Karma’s World (Season 2) N

Kotaro Lives Alone (Season 1) N

Love, Life & Everything in Between (Season 1) N

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 11th

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 4) N

Life After Death with Tyler Henry (Season 1) N

Once Upon a Time… Happily Never After (2022) N

Refugiado (2014)

The Adam Project (2022) N

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 12th

Dunkirk (2017)

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 13th

London Has Fallen (2016)

For more on what’s coming to Netflix in March 2022, check out our full preview for the month which we suspect we’ll have an update for later this week with even more new arrivals planned towards the latter half of the month.