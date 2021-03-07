What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: March 8th to 14th, 2021

It’s time to look ahead at what’s set to arrive on Netflix over the next 7 days. It’s going to be a middle-of-the-road kind of week with at least 17 new titles heading our way this week. Here’s what’s coming to Netflix in the United States between March 8th and March 14th, 2021.

Before we dive into the full list, let’s quickly take a look at three of the biggest titles coming this week:

Yes Day (2021)

Coming to Netflix: Friday, March 12th

For the family this week is Yes Day, a new movie starring the excellent Jennifer Garner.

The premise of the film is rather simple, the kids get a pass to do whatever they want as the parents can’t refuse any request. If you’ve ever seen Jim Carrey in Yes Man, the concept should be familiar.

Paradise PD (Season 3)

Coming to Netflix: Friday, March 12th

Not for the family, however, is this absolutely ridiculous and insane series that comes from the creators of Brickleberry.

The animated sitcom series follows what you may call an unconventional police department where the show began by following the rookie cop joining the beat.

Early indications are that this series is just as insane as the seasons that have come before it.

Audrey (2020)

Coming to Netflix: Sunday, March 14th

Topping the week off is the excellently crafted Audrey which takes a look back at the life of the international superstar, Audrey Hepburn.

The documentary comes from producers that are well versed in documenting well-known figures and as a result, scored highly with critics and will be making its SVOD debut on Netflix on Sunday.

Full Preliminary List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on March 8th

Bombay Rose (2019) N

Coming to Netflix on March 9th

The Houseboat (Season 1) N

StarBeam (Season 3) N

Coming to Netflix on March 10th

Dealer (Season 1) N

Indoo Ki Jawani (2020)

Marriage or Mortgage (Season 1) N

Last Chance U: Basketball (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on March 11th

Coven of Sisters (2020) N

The Block Island Sound (2020)

Coming to Netflix on March 12th

Just in Time (2021)

Love Alarm (Season 2) N

Paper Lives (2021) N

Paradise PD (Season 3) N

Piola / Quiet (2020)

The One (Season 1) N

Yes Day (2021) N

Coming to Netflix on March 14th

Audrey (2020)

