What’s Coming to Netflix This Week (March 9th – March 15th)

Welcome to your weekly preview of what you have to look forward to on Netflix this week. This list will include an expanded list of what’s headed to Netflix from March 9th to March 15th, 2020.

There’s still plenty to look forward to on Netflix as we approach the middle of the month. In fact, we’ve just got word on several new titles (some appear in this list) that are scheduled to release.

As always, there may be more unannounced titles that make their way onto Netflix that aren’t announced in advance.

On My Block (Season 3)

Arrives on Netflix: Wednesday, March 11th

In this teen series, we follow a group of street-savvy teens who have been through hell over the past couple of seasons.

The third season will see plenty of new challenges face the gang.

The good news is that the future looks bright for On My Block on Netflix with the showrunner having just signed an output deal with Netflix.

The Assignment (2017)

Arrives on Netflix: Sunday, March 15th

On Sunday, Netflix will be releasing a few movies including Aftermath and Dean but the highlight we wanted to bring up in this list is The Assignment.

The movie features Michelle Rodriguez and Sigourney Weaver and is about Michelle’s character getting a sex-change as punishment for killing a doctors loved one. The movie was absolutely trashed by critics when it released four years ago but we’re still looking forward to seeing it.

Last Ferry (2019)

Arrives on Netflix: Wednesday, March 11th

Sticking with movies, on Wednesday, we’ll see Last Ferry join Netflix. It’s a thriller about a young lawyer who becomes a witness to a crime when he moves to Fire Island. Reviews for this title are excellent and without doubt, should be on every film buffs list this week.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Please note: release dates are subject to change.

Coming to Netflix on March 10th

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal (2020) N

Marc Maron: End Times Fun (2020) N

Coming to Netflix on March 11th

Dirty Money (Season 2) N

Last Ferry (2019)

On My Block (Season 3) N

Q Ball (2019)

Summer Night (2019)

The Circle (Brazilian Portuguese) (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on March 12th

Fary: Hexagone (2020) N

Hospital Playlist (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on March 13th

100 Humans (Season 1) N

Beastars (Season 1) N

Bloodride (Limited Series) N

Elite (Season 3) N

Go Karts (2020) N

Kingdom (Season 2) N

Miracle in Cell No. 7

Lost Girls (2020) N

The Valhalla Murders (Season 1) N

Women of the Night (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on March 15th

Aftermath

Ben & Holly’s Litle Kingdom (Season 1)

Dean (2016)

The Assignment (2016)

What are you looking forward to seeing this week on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.