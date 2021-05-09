What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: May 10th to 16th, 2021

Another week means another fresh set to releases on Netflix, with some excellent new movies and TV shows coming over the next 7 days. Here’s what’s set to hit Netflix between May 10th and May 16th, 2021.

As a reminder, make sure you catch all the removals this week before they depart. BBC’s Sherlock, in particular, should be high up anyone’s watch list before it leaves for an unknown location.

Now let’s dig into some of our favorite new releases headed our way this week:

Halston (Limited Series)

Coming to Netflix: Friday, May 14th

Ryan Murphy shows are known for their glitz, glamor and high production values, and Halston looks to be the epitome of this.

Ewan McGregor stars as the fashion designer who dominated headlines just a few short decades ago.

Oxygen (2021)

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday, May 12th

Netflix’s run of sci-fi titles recently have been pretty good with Stowaway being one of our favorite movies so far in 2021. This could easily be trounced with the release of the French-American thriller, Oxygen.

The movie is about a woman who awakes to find she’s running out of oxygen and no recollection of who she is. It’s a race against time.

Love, Death & Robots (Season 2)

Coming to Netflix: Friday, May 14th

Anyone following What’s on Netflix for some time will know we are obsessed with Love, Death & Robots. It’s unique and by far one of the most compelling titles in the Netflix Original library and now it’s back for a shorter season (although season 3 is confirmed for 2021).

8 episodes of the second volume helmed by a new showrunner hit on Friday.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on May 10th

Jeopardy! (New Collections) – Note: this may have moved to later in the month.

Coming to Netflix on May 11th

Dear Affy

Illegal Woman (2020)

Money, Explained (Season 1) N

Use For My Talent (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix on May 12th

Dance of the Forty One (2021) N

Oxygen (2021) N

The Upshaws (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on May 13th

Castlevania (Season 4) N

Cinema Bandi (2021)

Layer Cake (2004)

Wave of Cinema: Filosofi Kopi

Coming to Netflix on May 14th

Ahaan (2021)

Alma Matters (Season 1)

Ferry (2021) N

Halston (Limited Series) N

Haunted (Season 3) N

I Am All Girls (2021) N

Jungle Beat: The Movie (2021) N

Love, Death & Robots (Volume 2) N

Move to Heaven (Season 1) N

The Mystic River (Season 1)

The Strange House / Das Schaurige Haus (2021) N

The Upshaws – The Afterparty (2021) N

The Woman in the Window (2021) N

Coming to Netflix on May 15th

Kuroko’s Basketball (Season 2)

Love or Money (2021)

Coming to Netflix on May 16th

Sleight (2016)

What takes your fancy this week? Let us know in the comments down below.