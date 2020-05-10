What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: May 10th to May 17th

Welcome to another weekly preview where we take a look at everything come to Netflix in the United States for the next 7 days. We’ll be covering all the new movies and series scheduled to hit between May 10th and May 17th, 2020.

As always, this list will likely expand and you can keep up-to-date with all the latest additions via our What’s New section or via our May 2020 preview which just got more titles added to the latter end of the month.

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Complete Collection)

Netflix Release Date: Friday, May 15th

The big addition to Netflix this week is every season of the Nickelodeon classic, Avatar: The Last Airbenders. The series shares the same creators as The Dragon Prince.

The critically acclaimed series follows Aang who is one of the last airbenders and must fulfill his destiny, become the Avatar, and restore world peace.

Madam Secretary (Season 6)

Netflix Release Date: Friday, May 15th

The end of an era in two distinct ways. Madam Secretary season 6 will be the final season of the excellent political thriller and secondly, this will be the last CBS show to come to Netflix as part of its old licensing model.

Téa Leoni’s portrayal as the secretary of state is an excellent one to now binge through on Netflix with all six seasons on Netflix by the end of the week.

White Lines (Season 1)

Netflix Release Date: Friday, May 15th

Also making its way onto Netflix on Friday is the brand new series from Álex Pina, the creator of Money Heist.

The series sees a woman traveling to Ibiza to try and solve the death of her brother.

We’re still not 100% how this one is going to go down. Money Heist is obviously huge but it’s a major departure in several ways for the streamer. We’ve also heard mixed feelings coming out of Netflix too. We’ll see how it goes.

Public Enemies (2009)

Netflix Release Date: Saturday, May 16th

The big movie of the week (outside of Netflix’s Kimmy Schmidt interactive special) is the 2009 Johnny Depp led action thriller, Public Enemies.

The biopic directed by Michael Mann follows the Fed’s attempts to take down the gangsters than reigned supreme back in the 1930s.

It also stars Christian Bale and Christian Stolte.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 11th

Bordertown (Season 3) N

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics (2020) N

Trial by Media (Season 1) N

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 12th

Love Is Blind (2019)

True: Terrific Tales (2020) N

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend (2020) N

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 13th

The Wrong Missy (2020) N

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 14th

Dilan 1990 (2018)

Riverdale (Season 4)

The Delivery Boy (2018)

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 15th

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Seasons 1-3)

Chichipatos (Season 1) N

District 9 (2009)

I Love You, Stupid (2020) N

Learning Time with Timmy (Season 1)

Madam Secretary (Season 6)

Magic for Humans (Season 3) N

Parasyte: The Maxim (Season 1)

She-Ra and the Princess of Power (Season 5) N

The Unremarkable Juanquini (Season 1) N

The Wiggles (Multiple Seasons)

Twirleywoos (Multiple Seasons)

White Lines (Season 1) N

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 16th

Public Enemies (2009)

United 93 (2006)

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 17th