What’s Coming to Netflix This Week – May 16th to 22nd, 2022

Welcome to another rundown of what’s on the docket for Netflix over the next 7 days. It’s going to be a busy week with an assortment of new shows and movies headed to the service this week. We’ll be breaking down our most anticipated releases and then dive into the full list of what’s coming up.

There’s still lots to come throughout the remainder of May 2022, we may also get a view of what’s coming in June 2022 but we’ll continue updating our list until then.

As always, you can keep up-to-date with all the new Netflix releases via our what’s new on Netflix hub.

Most Anticipated Movies and Shows Coming to Netflix This Week

Tully (2018)

Coming to Netflix: Monday

There are a few huge licensed titles coming to Netflix including the exclusive release of Jackass 4.5 around the globe but we wanted to highlight this Charlize Theron movie hitting Netflix at the beginning of the week.

The movie comes from the director of Juno and Thank You for Smoking and is about a mother struggling on all fronts but finds a welcome connection with her new nany.

Much Ado About Cinema’s Sara Clements notably said that “Tully smashes Hollywood’s glamorous image of motherhood.”

A Perfect Pairing (2022)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

One movie we suspect will not score huge with critics is A Perfect Pairing but given the fanbase around Victoria Justice, we imagine fans are going to enjoy the movie thoroughly.

Here’s what you can expect from the upcoming rom-com:

“To win over a major client, a go-getter LA wine exec signs on to work at an Australian sheep farm, where she sparks with a rugged and mysterious local.”

Love, Death & Robots (Volume 3)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Finally, one of our absolute favorites here at What’s on Netflix is back with more episodes this Friday.

Love, Death and Robots is an experimental animation series that will see another 9 brand new stories from various animation studios including Polygon Picture, Titmouse, Blur Studio, Blow Studio, Axis Studios and others.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Please note: This list primarily applies to Netflix in the US. Other region’s lineups may differ.

Coming to Netflix on May 16th

Servant of the People (Seasons 2 & 3)

Tully (2018)

Vampire in the Garden (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on May 17th

Katt Williams: World War III (2022) N

The Future Diary (Season 2) N

Coming to Netflix on May 18th

Al Hayba (Multiple Seasons)

Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror (2022) N

Love on the Spectrum U.S. (Season 1) N

The Perfect Family / La Familia Perfecta (2022) N

Toscana (2022) N

Who Killed Sara? (Season 3) N

Coming to Netflix on May 19th

A Perfect Pairing (2022) N

Insiders (Season 2 – Episodes 1-3) N

Rodrigo Sant’Anna: I’ve Arrived (2022) N

The Boss Baby: Back in the Cribs (Season 1) N

The G Word with Adam Conover (Season 1) N

The Fattening Room (Season 1)

The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar (2022) N

Coming to Netflix on May 20th

Ben Is Back (2018)

F*ck Love Too (2022) N

Jackass 4.5 (2022)

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman (New Volume) N

Love, Death & Robots (Volume 3) N

Wrong Side of the Tracks (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on May 22nd

One Piece (New Episodes)

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.