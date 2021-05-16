What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: May 17th to 23rd, 2021

A very quiet week awaits in terms of the number of new releases but in terms of the big movie that debuts on Friday, this week certainly will pack a punch with the release of Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead. Here’s everything lined up for Netflix US between May 17th and May 23rd, 2021.

Before we dive into the full list of the 15 new releases planned this week.

Army of the Dead

Coming to Netflix: Friday, May 21st

One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year is Zack Snyder (who is in hot demand thanks to HBO Max’s release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League).

The crime horror movie sees a ragtag group of mercenaries infiltrating a zombie-filled Las Vegas to do a heist.

If you want to watch Army of the Dead a little quicker, most Cinemark theaters and independent movie theaters have been showing the movie since May 7th.

Small Town Crime

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday, May 19th

There are a number of licensed movies this week (mostly action thrillers its worth noting) but the one that caught our eye mainly because it’s yet to appear on Netflix is Small Town Crime.

Directed and written by Eshom and Ian Nelms, the movie features the talents of Josh Hawkes and Octavia Spencer. It follows an ex-cop who finds a woman left for dead and his instincts kick in on how to save her.

Who Killed Sara? Season 2

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday, May 19th

The first season of this crime thriller series out of Mexico only touched down on Netflix a couple of months ago and now it’s time to dive straight back in and maybe learn of some of the big lingering questions.

Full Preliminary List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

As a reminder, you can catch up with the daily new additions via the what’s new on Netflix section of our site.

Coming to Netflix on May 18th

Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir (2021)

Sardar Ka Grandson (2021) N

Coming to Netflix on May 19th

The Last Days (1998)

Sabotage (2014)

Small Town Crime (2017)

Who Killed Sara? (Season 2) N

Coming to Netflix on May 20th

Hating Peter Tatchell (2021)

Little Singham Future mein Satakli (2021)

Special (Season 2) N

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World (2011)

Coming to Netflix on May 21st

Army of the Dead (2021) N

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Season 3) N

Strain (2020)

The Neighbor (Season 2) N

Coming to Netflix on May 22nd

Sam Smith: Love Goes – Live At Abbey Road Studios

This week we should be learning more of what’s coming up on Netflix in June 2021 but in the meantime, you can see our coming soon list.

Now you know what’s coming up, plan some time to watch what’s leaving this week which includes a few great movies and a classic cartoon series.

What are you looking forward to watching this week on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.