What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: May 17th to May 24th

It’s time for yet another weekly preview of what’s coming up next on Netflix. Below, we’ll take you through the current list of what’s scheduled to release on Netflix between May 17th, 2020, and May 24th on Netflix in the US.

Now let’s take a look at our top picks as to what’s coming to Netflix this week.

The CW’s The Flash (Season 6) and Dynasty (Season 3)

Coming to Netflix: May 20th and May 23rd respectively.

Two titles from The CW’s 2020 lineup will drop on Netflix this week just a week after their season finales air on the network.

The Flash is a fan-favorite that’s now the longest-running active DC show on The CW with Arrow wrapping up earlier in the year (and now on Netflix).

Dynasty is one of the lowest watched titles on The CW but despite this, we keep finding out how loyal its fanbase is. The latest season arrives next weekend.

Trumbo (2015)

Coming to Netflix: Tuesday, May 19th

Our movie highlight of the week is Trumbo coming early next week.

If you’re yearning for more of Hollywood, this could be a good stop-gap. The Oscar-nominated feature is set back in the last 1940s and stars Bryan Cranston who stars as a screenwriter who is being jailed alongside other screenwriters for political beliefs.

Helen Mirren and Diane Lane also star.

The Lovebirds

Coming to Netflix: Friday, May 22nd

The big Netflix Original of the week is the first major Netflix pickup from the movies that were delayed from release due to the Coronavirus.

The Lovebirds is directed by Michael Showalter and stars Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani. It’s about a couple who inadvertently gets involved in a murder mystery.

Now let’s move onto the full list. You can find out what’s headed to Netflix for the remainder of May 2020 here plus we’ve also got an early look at what’s coming out in June 2020 here.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week (May 17th, 2020 to May 24th, 2020)

Note: release dates are subject to change.

Coming to Netflix on May 17th

El límite infinito

Soul Surfer (2011)

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Volume 6 – Episode 1) N

Coming to Netflix on May 18th

Light in the Dark (2018)

The Big Flower Fight (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on May 19th

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (2020) N

Sweet Magnolias (Season 1) N

Trumbo (2015)

Coming to Netflix on May 20th

Anchor Baby (2010)

Ben Platt: Live from Radio City Music Hall (2020) N

Mutiny of the Worker Bees (2020) N

Mystic Pop Up Bar (New Episodes Weekly) N

The Flash (Season 6)

The Queen and the Conqueror (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on May 22nd

Control Z (Season 1) N

History 101 (Season 1) N

Just Go With It (2011)

Selling Sunset (Season 2) N

The Lovebirds (2020) N

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series (Season 2) N

Coming to Netflix on May 23rd

Dynasty (Season 3)

One Day We’ll Talk About Today (2020)

Si Doel the Movie 3 (2020)

Coming to Netflix on May 24th

Beetal (Season 1) N

