What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: May 23rd to 29th, 2022

Welcome to your preview of what’s coming up this week on Netflix in the US and around the globe. The week has almost been cleared for Netflix’s flagship series returning on Friday after 3 long years of waiting. Here are all the new movies and shows scheduled for Netflix between May 22nd and May 29th, 2022.

This week we should get a full list of what’s coming up on Netflix in June 2022 but we also have 2 more days of May left which is set to see the release of several new kids’ shows.

Most Anticipated New Titles on Netflix This Week

Stranger Things (Season 4 – Volume 1)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Yep, it’s what we’ve all been waiting for. The first set of episodes that will release over the summer drop this Friday which will consist of 7 supersized episodes (each has a runtime of over an hour) and the final two episodes drop on July 1st, 2022.

Here’s what you can expect from the highly anticipated fourth season:

“It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.”

If you can’t wait to get started, the first 8 minutes of the new season dropped onto YouTube last week which we’ve embedded below for your enjoyment.

Ricky Gervais: SuperNature (2022)

Coming to Netflix: Tuesday

Some of the most popular comedians in the world call Netflix their home with specials and among that list is Ricky Gervais who returns for his second major Netflix Original stand-up special with SuperNature early in the week.

Among the subjects you’ll hear Gervais speak about in this special includes nature, cats and the rules of comedy.

Disappearance at Clifton Hill

Coming to Netflix: Sunday

From Elevation Pictures and IFC, this 2019 movie likely has flown under your radar for a few years but you’ll get to watch it on Netflix next weekend.

The movie comes from director and writer Albert Shin and is about a young woman returning to her hometown in Niagra Falls and uncovering the secrets that led to an innocent boy’s abduction.

Full List of New Releases Scheduled for Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on May 23rd

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 (Season 2) N

Godspeed (2022) N

Sea of Love (Season 1) N

Welcome to Wedding Hell (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) N

Coming to Netflix on May 24th

Ricky Gervais: SuperNature (2022) N

Coming to Netflix on May 25th

Dazzling Mirage (2014)

Larva Pendant (2022) N

Somebody Feed Phil (Season 5) N

Coming to Netflix on May 26th

Insiders (Season 2 – Episodes 4-7) N

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (2022) N

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series (Part 3) N

SHAMAN KING (Season 1 – New Episodes) N

Coming to Netflix on May 27th

Afrobeats: The Backstory (Season 1)

Stranger Things (Season 4 – Volume 1) N

Coming to Netflix on May 29th

Disappearance at Clifton Hill (2019)

K Food Show: A Nation of Broth (Season 1)

