What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: May 24th to 30th, 2021

For Lucifans, this week has been a year in the making but for everyone else, there’s still plenty to look forward to that’s dropping on Netflix throughout the week. Here’s everything scheduled to hit Netflix specifically in the US (although most titles will be global) from May 24th through to May 30th, 2021.

Want to look ahead? The June 2021 lineup was announced this week and there’s plenty to look forward to.

Now let’s get into a few of our top picks on what to watch on Netflix this week:

Lucifer (Season 5B)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

The second half of Lucifer season 5 will finally be on Netflix by the end of the week. It’s been a long wait but it’s finally time to dance with the Devil (and his brother Michael) for another batch of glorious episodes.

If you want to learn more on what you can expect from this thrilling new season, head over to our preview for season 5, part 2.

Blue Miracle (2021)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

Dennis Quaid headlines this new feel-good movie based on the true story of a young Mexican boy called Casa Hogar who enters a fishing tournament.

The movie is directed by Julio Quintana and also stars Dana Wheeler-Nicholson, Raymond Cruz, Raymond Cruz, Bruce McGill, and Jimmy Gonzales.

The Kominsky Method (Season 3)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Two of Netflix’s most coveted comedy series have hit Netflix in May with Master of None being added on May 23rd and the second being The Kominsky Method which is set to bow out at the end of the week.

Here’s what you can expect from the final season:

“This season of The Kominsky Method deals with money, death, love, murder, and dreams coming true. In other words, the usual.”

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on May 24th

Mad for Each Other (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on May 25th

A Place in the Stars (2014)

Home (2015)

Coming to Netflix on May 26th

American Woman (2019)

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail (2021) N

Gatao – The Last Stray

Ghost Lab (2021) N

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine (Limited Series) N

Transformed America (2021) N

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (Season 3)

Nail Bomber: Manhunt (2021) N

Coming to Netflix on May 27th

Black Space (Season 1) N

Blue Miracle (2021) N

Eden (Season 1) N

Ragnarok (Season 2) N

Soy Rada: Serendipity (2021) N

Coming to Netflix on May 28th

Collateral Beauty (2016)

Dog Gone Trouble (2021) N

Lucifer (Season 5B) N

The Least Expected Day: Inside the Movistar Team 2019 (Season 2)

The Kominsky Method (Season 3) N

Coming to Netflix on May 29th

Jeopardy! (New Collections)

One Lagos Night (2021)

Coming to Netflix on May 30th

Bo Burnham: Inside (2021) N

