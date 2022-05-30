What’s Coming to Netflix This Week – May 30th to June 5th, 2022

Welcome to your (slightly belated) weekly preview of what’s headed to Netflix from May 30th through June 5th. The week is a little quieter than most on the Netflix Originals side but there’s still plenty new to watch.

For a full rundown of what’s coming up on Netflix US throughout June, check out our preview for the month here. Of course, with the first of the month, there are lots of big removals too so check those out here.

We’ll have extended coverage this week of everything new on Netflix via our what’s new on Netflix hub.

Our Most Anticipated Movies and Shows Coming This Week

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday

Among the many currently scheduled movies set to hit Netflix among the first of the month releases includes the first Andrew Garfield Spider-man movie.

While at the time the two Garfield Spider-man movies aren’t necessarily high up among people’s top Spider-man movies, they’ve certainly aged more gracefully over the past year following the release of No Way Home.

Legacies (Season 4)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Among the various shows from The CW coming to Netflix this week (the other major title is the fourth season of All American) is the final season of Legacies.

It’s been a rough few weeks for fans of The Vampire Diaries and the like given we just got the news that The Originals is scheduled to depart Netflix in the coming weeks.

Interceptor (2022) N

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Netflix’s biggest release of their own this week is Interceptor, a new movie that comes from director Matthew Reilly and stars Elsa Pataky, Luke Bracey, and Aaron Gelnane.

While this movie certainly won’t be eyed for any big awards it does look like a potentially fun romp.

The movie is about an Army captain who single-handedly has to stop a potentially world-ending event.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Note: titles with an “N” are Netflix Originals. This list predominantly covers Netflix US – other regions lineups will vary.

Coming to Netflix on May 30th

Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal (2022) N

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (2022) N

Coming to Netflix on May 31st

All American (Season 4)

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Season 1)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix on June 1st

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgandy (2004)

Dear John (2010)

Dumb and Dumber (1994)

Edge of Seventeen (1998)

Eraser (1996)

His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass (2007)

Iluzja / Illusion (2022)

Lean on Me (1989)

Léon: The Professional (1994)

Life as We Know It (2010)

Mission Impossible Movie Collection: Mission: Impossible Mission: Impossible II Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mr. Bean’s Holiday (2007)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

Soul Plane (2004)

Steel Magnolias (1989)

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

The Boy (2016)

The Departed (2006)

The Fighter (2010)

The Girl Next Door

The Hurt Locker (2008)

The Players Club

Titanic (1997)

Troy (2004)

Vegas Vacation (1997)

We Die Young (2019)

We Are Marshall (2006)

Coming to Netflix on June 2nd

#ABTalks (Season 2)

Bashar Shorts (Season 1)

Borgen: Power and Glory (Season 1) N

Change Days (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)

Detak / Heartbeat (2020)

Plastic Island / Pulau Plastik (2022)

Story Of Dinda: Second Chance of Happiness (2021)

The DUFF (2015)

Coming to Netflix on June 3rd

As The Crow Flies (Season 1) N

Floor is Lava (Season 2) N

Interceptor (2022) N

Legacies (Season 4)

Mr. Good: Cop or Crook? (Season 1) N

Surviving Summer (Season 1) N

The Perfect Mother (Season 1) N

Two Summers (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on June 5th

Straight Up (2019)

What are you looking forward to catching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.