What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: May 31st to June 6th, 2021

An epic week of new releases awaits on Netflix in the United States. There’s well north of 50 new releases scheduled with no doubt a few more to come throughout the week too as we cross into the month of June 2021. Here’s everything we know coming to Netflix between May 31st and June 6th, 2021.

While we’re going to pick out three highlights of things you should be watching on Netflix this week, only being able to pick three is an absolute disservice to what’s coming this week.

Now let’s pick out three must-watch titles this week:

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story

Coming to Netflix: Monday

Dirty John is a series that looked like it wouldn’t come back but the format was adjusted to a new story in the form of this limited series that picks up on another true story to retell.

Among the cast for the second series is Christian Slater, Amanda Peet, Rachel Keller, and Holley Fain. It, just like the first season, received glowing reviews and will be able to watch starting on Memorial Day.

Happy Endings (Seasons 1-3)

Coming to Netflix: Tuesday

We were going to pick out Downton Abbey for this slot but given we don’t know if the full collection is coming, we’ve opted to feature Happy Endings instead.

This ABC show that ran between 2011 and 2013 and produced by the Russo Brothers is a forgotten gem that hopefully will find new life on Netflix.

Sweet Tooth (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix: Friday

There are a bunch of great Netflix Originals on the way this week but our top pick is the DC comic adaptation of Sweet Tooth.

The heartfelt story follows a young boy who is half deer, half human and looking to survive in a post-apocalyptic world.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on May 31st

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story (Limited Series)

Racket Boys (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on June 1st

Abduction (2011)

American Outlaws (2001)

Bad Teacher (2011)

Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom (Season 2)

Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know (2020)

CoComelon (Season 3)

Cradle 2 the Grave (2003)

Downton Abbey (Series)

Flipped (2010)

Fools Rush In (1997)

Gold Statue (2019)

Happy Endings (Seasons 1-3)

I Am Sam (2001)

Love Jones (1997)

Million Dollar Baby (2004)

Ninja Assassin (2009)

Seven Souths in the Skull Castle (Season Moon Jogen & Kagen)

Sniper: Legacy (2014)

Stand by Me (1986)

Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme (2021) N

The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog (Season 1)

The Best Man (1999)

The Big Lebowski (1998)

The Meddler (2016)

The Platform (Season 3)

The Terminal (2004)

The Wedding Guest (2018)

The Wind (2018)

Welcome Home (2018)

What Women Want (2000)

Coming to Netflix on June 2nd

2 Hearts (2020)

Alone (Season 7)

Carnaval (2021) N

Kim’s Convenience (Season 5)

Coming to Netflix on June 3rd

Alan Saldaña: Locked Up (2021) N

Creator’s File: GOLD (Season 1) N

Dancing Queens (2021) N

Myriam Fares: The Journey (2021)

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie (Season 1) N

Summertime (Season 2) N

The Girl and the Gun (2019)

Coming to Netflix on June 4th

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet (2021) N

Feel Good (Season 2) N

Human: The World Within (Season 1)

Sweet Tooth (Season 1) N

Sweet & Sour (2021) N

Trippin’ with the Kandasamys (2021) N

Xtremo (2021) N

Coming to Netflix on June 5th

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats (2021) N

